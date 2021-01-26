Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2021 --Homeowners rely on property insurance to provide liability coverage and coverage for their home and belongings. If there is covered damage or theft to an owned or rented structure, financial reimbursement is provided through property insurance. If someone is injured on the insured property, that individual may also receive financial reimbursement.



The agents at Kelly Insurance work to provide property insurance to clients in Phoenixville, Skippack, Limerick, Royersford, Collegeville, and the surrounding areas. Clients can call to discuss what type of property insurance is most beneficial.



Providing affordable risk management solutions has been the goal of Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group from the beginning. They have helped families and businesses for over 35 years. This independent agency has built a reputation for providing property insurance through top-rated insurance carriers. Providing competitive rates to clients, while finding the right coverage, is their goal. Whether a new property insurance policy is needed or the unexpected occurs, the staff at Kelly Insurance is available to provide professional service and personal support to all clients. For more information, call Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group at 610-489-9442 or visit www.kellyins.com.



About Patrick J. Kelly Insurance

Kelly Insurance uses technological innovation to make business better. Quotes are calculated quickly, and claims processing and customer service are top notch. For more than three decades, Kelly Insurance has been providing customers with affordable risk management solutions.