Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2022 --Kelly Insurance Group, is a family-owned independent insurance agency offering several property insurance options in Phoenixville, Collegeville, Limerick, Skippack, Royersford, Trappe, and the surrounding areas. They know property owners work hard for what they have, and the right property insurance protection is essential.



There are many types of Property insurance, many of which are widely understood and used on a regular basis. You may wonder if the cost of property insurance is worth it, but the expense involved for the protection against loss it offers is well worth it.



Homeowners insurance is one of the most common property insurance offerings. A home is one of the largest investments that anyone will make so it is important to protect that investment. Hail, strong winds, theft and even the proverbial baseball through the window, can be covered by most homeowners policies.



Landlords also need to protect their investments, and the buildings they own. This is a source of income for the landlord, as well as a place to live for the tenants. Any significant damage to the building could spell disaster unless property insurance coverage is in effect.



Younger people often rent their first place, and don't remember to get renters insurance. Landlords do not have an obligation to carry insurance on a renter's belongings inside rental space, so the resident needs to protect their own contents.



When looking for property insurance coverage of any kind, it makes sense to work with an independent insurance agency



