Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2019 --Property List Manager, a cloud-based list stack filtering and fulfillment service that helps real estate investors save time, money and pinpoint highly motivated sellers, has launched its newly designed website. With the website redesign, the PLM is now offering real estate investors 7-day free trials on all their packages.



The newly redesigned website features an intuitive and sleek design that helps prospective members easily learn more about the services that Property List Manager offers. Investors can learn about the product's features and packages, read FAQs and view a demo of the cloud-based service.



Property List Manager helps real estate investors save time and money by pinpointing leads that are likely to have a higher probability of wanting to sell their homes fast through a process called list stacking. In the list stacking process, Property List Manager helps users filter and manage properties so they can more easily identify highly motivated sellers in their sales funnel, resulting in increased profits.



This innovative cloud-based software helps real estate investors streamline their list management processes by removing the hassles of messy and cumbersome spreadsheets and dealing with multiple vendors for fulfilling their marketing efforts. Property List Manager intuitive platform easily allows real estate investors to import lists and then stack, sort and filter contacts. Then, using advanced algorithms, the system identifies the most motivated property sellers. Once users identify their most profitable leads, they can send personalized postcards, letters, emails and phone messages that help nurture client relationships and boost sales.



The platform also offers do-not-call list scrubbing and skip tracing services, and all services are offered at a wholesale price to Property List Manager's clients.



Property List Manager offers three levels of service to help meet the needs of any sized client.



All packages come with the following features:



Unlimited lists, event tagging and exports



Over 35 filters with date range support



Address validation and duplicate prevention



Absentee filtering and USPS vacancy checks



Wholesale member only fulfillment pricing



Live monthly strategic webinars



- Private members-only Facebook group



- Online tutorials and customer support



For a limited time, real estate investors purchasing one of Property List Manager's monthly packages will receive a free 7-day trial of the company's services.



"We are pleased to offer real estate investors a product that will help them save time and maximize profits through helping them focus on their most motivated leads," said Robert Syfert, Co-Founder of Property List Manager. "Our service offers real estate investors a cost-effective lead management system that is easy to use. Our innovative list stacking process gives them a leg up on the competition and a more efficient way to focus their time and energy on the clients that are the most motivated to sell."



Property List Manager offers three service packages to meet the needs of any sized real estate business. To find out more about Property List Manager and their innovative cloud-based list management platform for real estate investors, visit http://www.propertylistmanager.com/.



About Property List Manager

PLM is a cloud-based property list stack filtering and fulfillment service that helps Real Estate Investors save time and money by pinpointing leads within their lists with a higher probability of wanting to sell their home fast.



