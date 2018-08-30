Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2018 --A new market study, titled "Global Property Management Software Market – Estimation & Forecast, 2014-2023", has been featured on CrystalMarketResearch.



Industry Overview and Trend Analysis:

The Property Management Software Market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is foreseen to develop tremendously over the forecast period. The increasing demand for property management software among agents, enterprises, and merchants is developing at a quick pace. This is on the grounds that they work with gigantic measures of property management related information obtained from various sources. The customary property management forms included a great deal of printed material and required a lot of storage space. The increasing adoption of property management software diminishes out the usage of paper since every one of the tasks is digitized. This lessens the requirement for storage room and helps the earth. The software manages property damage, resident complaints, unexpected maintenance requests, tenant files, accounting issues, and payment problems.



Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are;

London Computer Systems (LCS)



Entrata



RealPage



Property Boulevard



Buildium



Yardi Systems



MRI Software



AppFolio



Rockend Technology



TOPS Software.



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.



Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Americas are foreseen to rule the property management software market over the forecast period. The consolidation of a major number of vendors and customers in the US and Canada is the critical factor in charge for the development of the property management software market in the Americas.



The Property Management Software Market is segmented as follows-

By Deployment: Cloud-based and On-premise



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Deployment Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2016, the cloud-based software fragment commanded the property management software market and represented a major share of the overall industry. The expanding focus of ventures on diminishing their IT infrastructure expenses and enhancing the agility, flexibility, and efficiency of their advertising activities is the key contributing component in the predominance of this fragment in the property management software market.



Major ToC of Property Management Software Market:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.1.2. Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.1.3. Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2.2. France Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2.3. UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2.4. Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2.5. Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

...

Chapter 5. Property Management Software Market, By Deployment

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Property Management Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Component (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Property Management Software Sales and Sales Share by Component (2014-2018)

5.2.2. Global Property Management Software Revenue and Revenue Share by Component (2014-2018)

5.3. Cloud-Based

5.3.1. Global Cloud-Based Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. On-Premise

5.4.1. Global On-Premise Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



…Read Full Table of Contents



