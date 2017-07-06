Property Owners Can Increase Their Settlements by Hiring Public Adjusters

Feasterville-Trevose, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2017 --Dealing with insurance companies is never easy. Insurance companies use difficult and technical language in their policies that make them difficult to interpret. Even worse, when a property owner does receive a settlement, it is usually too low to fix their property.



Insureds need to understand their rights and can seek guidance from a knowledgeable public adjuster. A public adjuster negotiates and interprets property owners' policies and uses them to get the money the insured deserves. Public adjusters are advocates for insureds and can read through confusing policy language to educate property owners about every part of the claim filing process.



A public adjuster in Ocean County, NJ, Cape May County, NJ, and Atlantic County, NJ will handle every aspect of the claim. They will first inspect the insured's property to make a determination on whether or not the claim should be filed. Sometimes, the insured may not be aware of certain provisions in the policy that may prevent them from filing a claim. They may not have the proper endorsement or their understanding of the claims process may be lacking. A Public Adjuster from AAA Public Adjusters will inspect the damaged property. If a claim can be filed, they will act on behalf of the insured and file the claim for them. All communication will be handled by the public adjuster to protect the insured from their insurance company. A public adjuster from AAA Public Adjusters will provide the insurance company a thorough estimate that will represent the true scope of the claim. Once, the scope is prepared and the insurance company is notified of the claim, the two adjusters (one from the insurance company and one from AAA Public Adjusters) will meet at the property. The AAA public adjuster will then attempt to settle the loss immediately thereafter. AAA Public Adjusters also has a large network of attorneys and property appraisers that can bring the claim to suit if necessary. All public adjusters work on a contingent fee and are not paid per hour, therefore public adjusters also have a financial interest in the claim. Public adjusters will fight for the greatest settlement, since they will not be paid, if the insured is not paid.



If you have property damage at your home or business, don't hesitate to call AAA Public Adjusters. AAA Public Adjusters, Maximizing Your Claim!



Has property damage recently occurred at your home or business? Request a free consultation with a public adjuster in New Jersey, PA, DE or MD by filling out a contact form on our website, or by calling 800-410-5054 today.