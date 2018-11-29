PropertyNow Gives Advice on for Sale by Owner Deals to Help Homeowners Save Up to $25,000

Logan Reserve, Queensland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2018 --Homeowners in Australia can now sell their home without an agent and save money on agent commission. With PropertyNow, a for sale by owner deal is easy and stress-free.



"We have introduced the 'agent assisted private sale' concept wherein homeowners can sell or offer their house for rent without the help of real estate agents. We list their homes on major agent-only websites like realestate.com.au, domain.com.au, rent.com.au, and reviewproperty.com.au for a flat fee and help with other important tasks like managing inquiries, marketing, and even negotiations," says a spokesperson for PropertyNow.



The company has a real estate license to advertise in every Australian state and territory. PropertyNow has more than 2,000 listings on realestate.com.au and domain.com. They help clients with professional signage, printable brochures, automated 24x7 enquiries, and comprehensive property valuations and market reports.



"More often than not people stay away from listing for sale by owner deals because they're not sure about pricing and negotiations, and don't know how to get the word of the sale out. With a property value and market report, pricing the home becomes easy. We also help with professional copywriting and social media campaigns," he adds.



The PropertyNow team is available 24/7 via live chat, SMS, and phone to respond to customer queries and solve their problems.



PropertyNow is managed by Andrew Blachut, a virtual real estate agent with a real estate license in all Australian states and territories. Along with his team, he helps homeowners manage for sale by owner properties and save thousands of dollars on commission fees.



For more information, visit https://www.propertynow.com.au/