PropertyNow Shows How Homeowners Can Sell Their House Privately Through Real Estate Agents Without Paying Commission

Logan Reserve, Queensland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2017 --Licensed real estate agents, PropertyNow®, have introduced a new way to help property owners lease or sell their house privately and quickly. Through listing sites like realestate.com.au, domain.com.au, and rent.com.au property owners can lease or sell without paying commission to a real estate agent. They can save thousands of dollars in agent commission and even fetch a better price for their homes.



"We started PropertyNow more than a decade ago and now have thousands of clients. This is a hybrid between conventional selling and private selling – homeowners can sell their house without an agent. We call this 'agent-assisted-sales/rentals'. While homeowners manage the sale and other aspects, we take care of the listing, marketing, advertising, and even negotiations (when asked to do so)," says Andrew Blachut, Director of PropertyNow.



Previously, private sellers had very few options; they could either place an advertisement in a local newspaper or put up a for-sale sign outside their house. With PropertyNow, they have professional help. "Private sellers cannot list their house on listing sites like realestate.com.au and domain.com.au. But, for a flat fee, we can list it for them. In essence, homeowners are selling for themselves, but not by themselves," he adds.



The company also offers a dedicated and fully automated phone and online enquiry system so that buyers can contact them at any time. These leads/enquiries are forwarded immediately to the seller, allowing them to never miss an enquiry. They also help with add-ons like professional 'for-sale' signs so that owners can contact directly, offer to negotiate with the buyer, and even promote the sale through social media.



About PropertyNow

PropertyNow® is a registered real estate company helping homeowners sell their home privately through their unique agent-assisted-sales/rentals approach. They offer to list, market, and guide sellers for a flat fee, thereby helping them avoid thousands of dollars in agent commission and legal fees.



Visit https://www.propertynow.com.au/ for more information.