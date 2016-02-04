ProPRcopy Adds Craft Brewing Content to Copywriting Repertoire

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --Doing its home city of Milwaukee proud, ProPRcopy has officially launched its content writing services tailored specifically to the craft brewing industry.



The firm, which has become one of the most respected copywriting firms in the nation over the past several years, has several skilled content writers and editors on staff who have in-depth knowledge of the world of craft brewing and cider making. These professionals have helped numerous craft brewers set their brands apart through high-quality website copy, blog content, articles, press releases, social media updates, product descriptions and various other forms of written content.



"Craft brewing is a very unique industry in that consumers are passionate about their favorite products, and they crave more information and insights from craft beer brands," said Steve Bailey, president of ProPRcopy. "To that end, craft brewers are well served by developing regular blog and other content to share their stories and how they create their products. Meanwhile, they can leverage this content to boost their search engine optimization efforts and earn a more substantial online presence."



According to the Brewers Association, there was a nearly 18 percent increase in the sales of craft beers in 2014 alone. In an increasingly crowded market, many of these small businesses have turned to content marketing to attract new customers and share their brand stories. In doing so, they are able to share details on their processes and products, whether they are ales, lagers, stouts, porters, malts or more.



"Our content writers know the difference between beer types and beer styles, along with the process brew-masters use to make some truly unique products," said Bailey. "Craft beer and cider is a true passion of ours, and it's fitting considering that we proudly cite Milwaukee, known globally as 'Brew City,' as our home."



ProPRcopy's professional content writers and editors have years of experience writing content for the craft brewing and cider making industry, and have also lent their expertise to wineries, vineyards and spirits manufacturers. Its writers are all based in the United States, have at least a bachelor's degree and have experience in journalism, public relations, marketing, SEO and other communications-related fields.



In addition to its core content writing services, ProPRcopy's team helps craft brewers develop case studies, white papers, email marketing pieces, brochure copy and more.



To learn more about the broad range of affordable copywriting services the company delivers to businesses and organizations in the craft brew and cider industry, visit http://www.proprcopy.com/industries/craft-brewing/.