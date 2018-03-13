ProPRcopy Appoints Tim Backes Vice President of Operations

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2018 --ProPRcopy is proud to announce that long-time editor Tim Backes has been elevated to the position of Vice President of Operations within the company. In his new role, Backes will be charged with developing and refining the company's internal processes, including ongoing training and education for writers and editors.



Backes has been with the company since 2011 and is ProPRcopy's longest tenured employee. Throughout his time with the company he has been tasked with managing many of the business' more niche clients, developing an expertise in generating SEO-optimized content in highly competitive industries. His focus on client relationships has led him to manage some of the company's longest-running accounts.



Backes is a 2010 graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Madison and holds a B.A. in English.



In his new role, Backes will focus primarily on promoting operational excellence within ProPRcopy. His primary objective will be developing strategies for training and education as the company expands it staff, while also researching and implementing new technologies and resources to improve efficiency, without compromising quality.



"I've had seven great years with ProPRcopy and am thrilled to be moving into a new role," said Backes. "It's been incredible to watch the company grow from its humble beginnings to becoming one of the country's premier copywriting services, and I'm looking forward to taking on the challenge of continuing and managing that growth from an internal perspective."



ProPRcopy attributes much of its success to its ability to streamline operations, reducing errors and waste, while improving quality and customer satisfaction. As the company seeks to bolster growth in 2018, operational excellence through process development will remain a cornerstone of its focus.



For more information about ProPRcopy, please visit the company's website at https://www.proprcopy.com/.



About ProPRcopy

Based in Milwaukee and founded in April 2010, ProPRcopy has become one of the nation's largest and most sought-after providers of content creation services nationwide. The company leverages an efficient writing and editing process to deliver high-quality content quickly and affordably, making it an ideal resource for small and medium-sized businesses. In addition to writing content, its team assists with marketing strategy, editorial calendars and press release distribution.