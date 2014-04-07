ProPRcopy Launches Copywriting Services for General Contractors

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2014 --ProPRcopy, one of the nation’s leading content writing providers, has officially launched its copywriting services for general contractors and related businesses and organizations.



The company, which staffs professional copywriters and editors who have experience writing for a wide range of industries, offers top-quality blog content, press release writing, articles, website copywriting, social media content, email marketing copy and various other types of written content. In the past, ProPRcopy’s team has worked with dozens of general contractors and subcontractors in construction, real estate development and the related trades, but is now making it a distinct service area for the first time.



“Increasingly, construction firms and general contractors are finding that they need to build and maintain a sound web presence to reach out to potential clients and secure bids,” said Steve Bailey, president of ProPRcopy. “Our copywriters and editors understand this industry and have written exceptional content for businesses and organizations across the country and around the world. We are very pleased to highlight this work as we continue to become one of the most sought-after copywriting services for general contractors in the U.S. and beyond.”



ProPRcopy, based in Milwaukee, Wis., staffs copywriters and editors who have experience writing for countless industries, and they all have college degrees and backgrounds in journalism, public relations, online and social media marketing, advertising and other communications-related fields. Its team knows how to create content and key messages that resonate with contractors’ target audiences, which may include developers, engineers, architects, vendors and subcontractors, among many others.



In terms of services, ProPRcopy provides virtually any type of written marketing content a general contractor might need, including press release writing and distribution, article writing, blog content writing, web copy, email marketing copy, e-newsletter articles, social media content, brochure and flier copy, white papers and product descriptions. This includes comprehensive keyword optimization, while keeping all content informative and engaging for readers.



“If you’re a general contractor, you spend a majority of your time out on jobsites supervising projects, and you likely don’t have the time to write a large volume of marketing content yourself,” said Bailey. “That’s where ProPRcopy steps in, serving as your trusted copywriting partner. We take the time to write truly compelling content that helps your business position itself as a leader in its field. When you need a copywriter who understands the construction industry, you can have confidence in us.”



