ProPRcopy Launches New Monthly Content Packages to Reflect Evolution in Digital PR, Marketing

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2017 --ProPRcopy, one of the nation's leading providers of copywriting and content creation services, has launched its new monthly content packages to assist businesses and organizations with their digital PR and marketing strategies.



The firm, based in Milwaukee, makes it easy for companies to develop and publish large volumes of content on a consistent basis. Its services include blog content, articles, social media content, press releases, web copy, email blasts and a broad range of other written content.



ProPRcopy, which officially released the new service July 5, now offers three tiers of monthly content packages: Basic, Advanced and Premium.



The Basic package delivers to clients a strong foundation of content on a monthly basis, including two blog posts, 15 social media posts (for Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn) and an extended article or press release, including local and national distribution.



With the Advanced package, clients receive four blog posts, 20 social media posts (for up to two platforms) and an extended article or press release with local and distribution.



At the top end is the Premium package, which offers eight blog posts, 30 social media posts (for up to two platforms), a press release and an extended article or case study each month.



"We continue to serve as an industry leader in delivering copywriting services that allow our clients to achieve their content marketing and digital PR goals," said Steve Bailey, president of ProPRcopy. "These new monthly packages reflect the changes we've seen in the content marketing space, including the fact that brands need more extensive, informative and well-researched content to stand out from the crowd."



With each of ProPRcopy's monthly content packages, businesses and organizations gain access to high-quality content developed by experienced, U.S.-based copywriters and editors. In addition to its standard packages, the company also offers customized solutions based on individual clients' needs and goals.



About ProPRcopy

Founded in 2010, ProPRcopy has delivered exceptional quality content creation services to thousands of clients for more than seven years—making it one of the longest-standing companies in the copywriting field. In addition to serving business and organizations directly, the firm also provides white-label services to public relations, advertising and marketing firms, allowing them to add content creation to the solutions they offer their clients.



To learn more about ProPRcopy and its monthly content packages, visit http://www.proprcopy.com/about-copywriting-services/content-packages/.