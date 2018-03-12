ProPRcopy Names Kyle Danowski President and Executive Editor

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2018 --ProPRcopy is pleased to announce, effective March 1, 2018, that long-time editor Kyle Danowski has been named President and Executive Editor of the company. In his new role, Danowski will oversee the business' day-to-day operations, while coordinating growth strategies and cultivating new partnerships with global businesses seeking managed content services.



Hired in 2011 as a content writer, Danowski became a core member of ProPRcopy's senior editorial staff shortly thereafter. His tenure as an editor includes work with some of the company's largest clients. He has also been instrumental in developing many of the internal processes that have enabled ProPRcopy to rapidly scale its managed content services.



Danowski is a Milwaukee, WI native and 2013 graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, where he obtained a B.S. in Communications and Media Studies. He succeeds Steve Bailey as president, who has transitioned into the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and expanded his role at Donovan Group, sister company of ProPRcopy.



As he assumes oversight of the company, Danowski will focus on continuing ProPRcopy's upward trajectory, further distinguishing it as a premier provider of managed content services. His goals include a series of fiscal growth milestones, as well as increasing the company's market share within the burgeoning content writing space.



"I'm extremely proud to represent this company and am looking forward to the next chapter of its success," said Danowski. "ProPRcopy has a strong brand that's synonymous with quality and excellence. I plan to continue leveraging our reputation, alongside a customer-centric focus, to drive growth in a market where demand is exponential. When brands and businesses need quality written content, I want to make sure they find ProPRcopy first and have no reason to look any further."



A nearly 10-year veteran of the industry, ProPRcopy was one of the first content writing firms to break the traditional agency model, offering no-contract, à la carte, white-label services to clients across a wide breadth of industries.



For more information about ProPRcopy, please visit the company's website at https://www.proprcopy.com/.



About ProPRcopy

Based in Milwaukee and founded in April 2010, ProPRcopy has become one of the nation's largest and most sought-after providers of content creation services nationwide. The company leverages an efficient writing and editing process to deliver high-quality content quickly and affordably, making it an ideal resource for small and medium-sized businesses. In addition to writing content, its team assists with marketing strategy, editorial calendars and press release distribution.