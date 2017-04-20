ProPRcopy Names Tom Useted Senior Editor

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2017 --ProPRcopy, a leading provider of content writing services in North America, has named Tom Useted senior editor.



Useted, who previously served as an associate editor for the firm, has been instrumental to the company's growth over the past two years. He currently works closely with several of ProPRcopy's largest clients and has been highly successful in training and managing the firm's ever-growing team of copywriters. Useted originally joined ProPRcopy as a copywriter in 2014 before quickly being promoted.



"We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Tom is assuming this more senior role with our firm—and it's long overdue," said Steve Bailey, president of ProPRcopy. "During his time with us, he has demonstrated an ability to innovate in the constantly changing world of content marketing. Our firm has been successful thanks to the hard work, talent and dedication of great people, and Tom exemplifies that philosophy."



As a senior editor, Useted will continue to serve clients directly, providing top-quality articles, blog content, press releases, social media content, website copy and various other types of written content for businesses and organizations across a wide range of industries. He will also play a more central role in guiding the future growth of ProPRcopy, helping to develop processes that allow the firm to deliver its content writing services as efficiently and effectively as possible.



Prior to joining the firm, Useted served in numerous roles in the book retail and banking industries, and he was also a university instructor and managing editor of a nationally distributed literary magazine. He earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree in English from Truman State University, along with an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of Memphis.



"In addition to being a talented writer and editor, Tom is also an exceptional leader," Bailey said. "He constantly takes the time to coach our writers whenever needed, going above and beyond to make sure that projects run as smoothly as possible. He has been a true asset to us, and we are very much looking forward to his enhanced role with our company."



Based in Milwaukee and founded in April 2010, ProPRcopy has become one of the nation's largest and most sought-after providers of content creation services nationwide. The company leverages an efficient writing and editing process to deliver high-quality content quickly and affordably, making it an ideal resource for small and medium-sized businesses. In addition to writing content, its team assists with marketing strategy, editorial calendars and press release distribution.



To learn more about ProPRcopy, visit http://www.proprcopy.com.