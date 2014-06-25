ProPRcopy Now Offers Copywriting Services for Automotive Professionals

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2014 --ProPRcopy, a copywriting firm delivering high-quality, affordable written content, has extended its services to auto dealers and repair businesses.



ProPRcopy offers a variety of affordable content writing solutions to help businesses establish or enhance a robust online presence, giving them the ability to reach their target audiences with rich, informative content. The company’s automotive copywriting services allow businesses and organizations in this competitive industry to promote their products and services.



“We have offered automotive copywriting services for several years and have a number of copywriters on our team who are well-versed in this industry, including the needs of customers,” said Steve Bailey, president of ProPRcopy. “Auto dealers and repair shops tend to build their customer base through maintaining a strong reputation, and today that extends online. An increasing number of automotive professionals are turning to us for high-quality content for use on a variety of platforms.”



ProPRcopy offers various copywriting services for automotive professionals, including website content that allows businesses to establish a strong online presence and effectively communicate the value of their products and services. The firm also delivers engaging blog content and articles, which auto dealers and repair shops can use to provide valuable information to their readers and customers. Additionally, the ProPRcopy team offers press release writing and distribution, social media copywriting and a broad range of other types of marketing content.



About ProPRcopy

Based in Milwaukee, the company combines years of marketing, public relations and journalism experience to provide fast, affordable and professional copywriting services to businesses and organizations across many different industries. ProPRcopy’s copywriters and editors all have college degrees and are based in the United States.



“When people are looking to buy a new car or need to have their vehicle repaired, they look for businesses that clearly have expertise in the industry,” said Bailey. “Our copywriters are skilled at helping automotive professionals reach out to current and potential customers in a whole new way, allowing these businesses to leverage the power of online and social media.”



ProPRcopy’s copywriters and editors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn more about the firm’s copywriting services for automotive dealers and auto repair businesses, visit http://www.proprcopy.com/industries/automotive-professionals.