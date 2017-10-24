ProPRcopy Now Offers Email Writing as Standalone Content Creation Service

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2017 --One of the nation's largest and most respected content creation firms has officially launched its email writing service, giving businesses and agencies a much-needed resource for their digital marketing efforts.



ProPRcopy, based in Milwaukee, delivers attention-grabbing, informative and engaging email content for businesses and organizations across a broad spectrum of industries. The firm has developed a reputation in the copywriting industry for its ability to create email and other content based on current best practices.



In addition to hiring only the most talented and dedicated writers, ProPRcopy emphasizes professional development, ensuring its team members are well-versed in the strategies and tactics that will lead to marketing success in 2017 and beyond.



"Although there are countless apps and platforms that advance business communication today, email remains a primary strategy of digital marketers worldwide," said Steve Bailey, president of ProPRcopy. "No other outbound marketing strategy offers the same ROI as email marketing, which is why it continues to be so important for businesses and organizations looking to engage their customers and stakeholders. We have written email content for hundreds of clients over the years, but it is now available as a standalone service from our team of skilled copywriters."



ProPRcopy's writers are thoroughly vetted and based in the United States, and its services come with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. Clients also receive free revisions and own all the rights to any content developed on their behalf.



About ProPRcopy

Since its launch in 2010, ProPRcopy has delivered exceptional copywriting services, leveraging an efficient writing and editing process to deliver high-quality content quickly and affordably. The firm's team works with businesses and marketing departments of all sizes, along with numerous PR, marketing and advertising agencies. In addition to content writing, ProPRcopy helps with developing marketing strategies and creating editorial calendars for its clients.



Services now available from ProPRcopy include blog content, website copy, press releases, articles, white papers, product descriptions, case studies and social media content.



"Writing is our passion, and we are incredibly serious about delivering the best content possible. We create content tailored to the needs of each individual or business that seeks our services," Bailey said. "This expansion is yet another way we are staying on top of the needs of all our clients, no matter their industry or digital marketing goals."



To learn more ProPRcopy's email content writing services, go to https://www.proprcopy.com/about-copywriting-services/email-writing-service/.