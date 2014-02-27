ProPRcopy Offers Copywriting Services for Kickstarter, Other Crowdfunding Efforts

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2014 --ProPRcopy, a national leader in offering fast, affordable and professionally written content, is now providing copywriting services for project managers on Kickstarter.com and other crowdfunding websites.



Based in Wisconsin, the company works regularly with Kickstarter project managers to help create informative, engaging content that helps bolster a project’s profile. In this way, ProPRcopy has become a trusted partner to those seeking to make an impression on Kickstarter and similar sites, especially when it comes to writing project overviews and frequently asked questions (FAQ) components. This gives entrepreneurs the ability to affordably and effectively promote their efforts.



“One of the core components of any complete Kickstarter project is being able to explain the concept in an encompassing, genuine and concise way, using the project description and FAQ sections,” said Kyle Danowski, senior editor at ProPRcopy. “ProPRcopy has helped to enhance the appeal of countless Kickstarter projects by providing professionally written, high-quality copywriting services that address key facets of the project. The content we provide helps backers truly understand and value what they’re pledging to support.”



ProPRcopy’s team has provided copywriting for Kickstarter projects across a wide variety of industries, including food and beverage, electronics, manufacturing, art and design, photography, publishing and film, among many others. The company’s services include copywriting for the project history, FAQ sections, reward tiers, “risk and reward” section and more. All of its copywriters and editors are based in the United States, have at least a bachelor’s degree and have experience in marketing, public relations, social marketing and other communications-related fields.



Over the years, ProPRcopy has become a respected source for well-written website copy, blog content, press releases and other types of content, making a name for itself due to the quality, dedication and outstanding customer service its team provides. The firm’s website copywriters know what it takes to incorporate transparency and honest sales messages into the Kickstarter content they create, doing so without affecting readability.



“Our goal is to provide affordable, high-quality content to entrepreneurs when they need it most,” Danowski said. “We’re giving innovators the edge they need to succeed. This is another way ProPRcopy is engaged in the success of up-and-coming small businesses.”



