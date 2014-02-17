ProPRcopy Offers Special Deal on Social Media Content as Part of Social Media Week

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2014 --ProPRcopy, a firm that provides fast, affordable and professionally written content to businesses across a wide range of industries, is offering discounted social media copywriting services February 17-21.



The weeklong promotion, which coincides with the international Social Media Week, will allow customers to receive 20 percent off a month’s worth of posts for Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+ or a variety of other social media platforms. This drops the rate for a standard list of 30 posts down to $79.



“Social Media Week has become a truly global event, and ProPRcopy is a leader in writing engaging and informative social media content to businesses and organizations worldwide,” said Steve Bailey, president of ProPRcopy. “Through this promotion, we are reaching out to organizations that may need to ramp up their social media content, but might not have the time to make it happen in house. We provide outstanding social media posts, written specifically for your business, your industry and your audience.”



To take advantage of the special offer, users simply need to follow ProPRcopy on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or LinkedIn, looking out for the company’s status updates for information on how to receive the discount. The company’s skilled copywriters and editors have years of combined marketing, advertising and newsroom experience, as well as knowledge of a wide range of different industries. In addition to social media, ProPRcopy offers press release writing and distribution, articles, blog content, website copy, email marketing copy and more.



Social Media Week features conferences held across the globe, including Barcelona, Hamburg, New York and Tokyo. The goal of the event is to help business owners and marketers brainstorm new ways to use social media, while exploring the trends of today and tomorrow.



“If you haven’t used social media to market your business, now’s a great time to make the final push,” said Bailey. “With ProPRcopy, you have access to high-quality written content from skilled and helpful copywriters whenever you need it.”



About ProPRcopy

ProPRcopy is based in Wisconsin, but serves clients worldwide. The company leverages the experience of its copywriters and editors, along with an efficient writing and editing process, to provide outstanding content at affordable rates. For more information about the company and its Social Media Week promotion, visit http://www.proprcopy.com/social-media-week/.