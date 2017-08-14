ProPRcopy Ramps Up Product Description Writing Services

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2017 --ProPRcopy, a copywriting agency that serves businesses and organizations across a broad spectrum of industries throughout North America, is ramping up its product description writing services.



The agency, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has for years helped businesses — including manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, direct suppliers, ecommerce platforms and more — create and publish high-quality, engaging and informative product descriptions. For the first time, the company will now offer the service as a standalone solution.



"In the past, it was OK for businesses selling products online to use descriptions from the manufacturer or settle on boring content that simply listed each product's features. That's no longer sufficient," said Steve Bailey, president of ProPRcopy. "We offer unique, compelling and keyword-optimized product descriptions that focus on benefits over features alone. This results in more effective content that turns browsers into buyers."



The copywriters at ProPRcopy take a proven approach when it comes to product description writing, incorporating targeted keywords and creating strong content that showcases the benefits customers will reap from a given product. This helps companies sell more products and outpace their competitors when it comes to search engine rankings for targeted keywords.



ProPRcopy staffs dozens of experienced product description writers who have created content for companies selling medical supplies, hardware, furniture, home goods, apparel, fine jewelry, industrial equipment, office supplies, books and various other items.



All the product descriptions ProPRcopy's team creates are completely original and come with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. The agency's clients also maintain the full rights to all content.



"Whether you need just a few product descriptions or tens of thousands, you can rely on our talented copywriters," Bailey said. "We are pleased to ramp up our services in this area and look forward to serving many more businesses and organizations across the country and beyond."



To learn more about the product description writing services available from ProPRcopy, visit https://www.proprcopy.com/product-description-writers/.