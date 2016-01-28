ProPRcopy Releases Comprehensive E-Book on Content Writing for Crowdfunding Projects

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2016 --ProPRcopy, one of the leading providers of content writing services for businesses and organizations across North America, has released a new, comprehensive e-book on content creation for crowdfunding projects.



The e-book, titled "Content Writing for Crowdfunding Campaigns," dives into the details of what makes for effective copywriting for crowdfunding platforms—especially when it comes to grabbing the attention of potential backers. This includes developing a compelling story for projects, providing meaningful rewards and incentives for backers and being upfront and transparent about the challenges facing the project.



The e-book is based on the experience of ProPRcopy's writers and editors, who have helped numerous individuals, businesses and organizations with their various content writing needs related to crowdfunding campaigns.



"Crowdfunding websites like Kickstarter, GoFundMe, Indiegogo, Patreon and others offer tremendous opportunities and value for entrepreneurs and innovators to secure much-needed funding for their projects, but you have to be able to present your campaign in a way that resonates with your potential backers," said Kyle Danowski, a ProPRcopy senior editor and lead author of the guide. "Through this guide, we are providing readers with some of the insights we've learned by assisting our clients with their crowdfunding content needs."



In addition to working on copy for the crowdfunding platform itself, ProPRcopy also offers a wide range of additional content writing services to help promote projects. This includes social media content, press releases, campaign updates and email marketing, among other tactics that help get the word out to potential funders. The firm's copywriters and editors have experience across a wide range of categories, including digital design, the arts, fashion, games, food and cuisine, music and recording, photography, travel, technology and social causes.



In the e-book, the company's team provides a number of time-tested tips to bolster crowdfunding projects, including how to set funding goals, deliver updates to backers and market and advertise campaigns in creative ways.



"It is our hope that individuals and organizations seeking crowdfunding success will learn something from the information we are presenting in our e-book," said Danowski. "And if you would like assistance with developing this content, we invite you to speak with a member of our team about the affordable crowdfunding copywriting services we deliver."



To download a free copy of "Content Writing for Crowdfunding Campaigns," please visit http://www.proprcopy.com/copywriters-blog/content-writing-guide-for-crowdfunding-projects-now-available/