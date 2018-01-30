ProPRcopy Serves the Content Marketing Needs of Travel, Tourism Brands

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2018 --ProPRcopy, one of the nation's largest content writing agencies, has officially launched travel writing services for businesses and professionals operating within the travel and tourism industry.



The firm, based in Milwaukee, staffs tourism writers and editors with years of experience creating informative, compelling content for travel agents, tourism websites, visitors bureaus, travel blogs and resorts and hotels. Its team writes a wide variety of content, including blog posts, website copy, articles, press releases, social media content, email marketing content and more.



"While images are important to travel marketing, it's also critical to provide your target audience with descriptive content, valuable advice and informative articles on what they can expect when they visit a specific locale," said Kyle Danowski, senior marketing director for ProPRcopy. "We help you leverage industry connections and knowledge to provide your potential clients the opportunity to research and explore destinations across the globe. Our tourism content writing brings it all to life."



Among the many topics on which ProPRcopy's team regularly writes content are destination vacations, all-inclusive getaways, seasonal travel, business travel, healthcare vacations and domestic and international travel. The firm's clients include travel agencies, travel bloggers, state and local tourism boards, visitors bureaus, hotels, resorts and tour guides.



ProPRcopy's travel and tourism writers are all based in the United States and write completely original, well-researched content for their clients. The company also offers white-label services, making for a seamless solution for public relations, marketing and advertising agencies.



"In 2016, more than 1.2 billion people embarked on some form of international travel," said Danowski. "In most cases, these travelers conducted research online before booking their trips. We are here to help businesses and organizations in the tourism industry make the most of the opportunity to engage new customers online."



In addition to creating content for its clients, ProPRcopy's team regularly blogs about travel and tourism marketing.



To learn more about the firm's content writing services, visit https://www.proprcopy.com/travel-writers/.