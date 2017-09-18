Pros and Cons of Enlarged Prostate Treatment with BPH Drugs and Surgeries Compared to New Wearable Dr Allen's Device and Thermobalancing Therapy

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2017 --Thermobalancing therapy® is a unique non-invasive, medication-free treatment method for prostate enlargement. Enabled by a wearable Dr Allen's Device, this treatment is an important medical breakthrough and good news to enlarged prostate sufferers. In the United States alone over 14 million men suffer from lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) linked to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Although BPH usually doesn't cause LUTS before age 40, the occurrence and these symptoms increase with age. BPH affects about 50% of men between the ages of 51 and 60 and up to 90% of men older than 80.



Millions of men with prostate enlargement are given BPH drugs to be taken over a prolonged period of time. But do men really benefit from a BPH drug treatment in the long term? A.M. Traish, Professor of Biochemistry and Urology at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) has investigated a very common drug Proscar (Finasteride) or Avodart (Dutsteride) for men with BPH. He concludes that it has a negative impact on men's overall health since it increases blood sugar and blood lipids. This finding confirms that this expensive medicine can be responsible for diabetes and heart attack.



Previously known side effects of Avodart include sexual problems (such as decreased sexual interest and ability, decrease in the amount of semen/sperm released during sex); impotence (trouble getting or keeping an erection); testicle pain or swelling; increased breast size, or breast tenderness. Overall, there is enough disturbing evidence for men to wish to stay away from prostate drugs.



Surgical procedures for men with enlarged prostate also have many nasty complications and life-long side effects, and should only be accepted as the treatment of last resort. In most cases, however, there is no urgent need for men to undergo a BPH surgery.



Backed by extensive clinical research, the efficacy of Thermobalancing therapy® and Dr Allen's Device have wowed not only the users but also specialist medical professionals.



A clinical trial involving 124 men with BPH, to whom the therapeutic Dr Allen's Device was administered exclusively as a mono-therapy, has confirmed the effectiveness and safety of Thermobalancing therapy®. Thoroughly examined, before and after a 6-month treatment period, the patients reported a significant improvement to LUTS. In contrast, in the control group of other 124 men, patients' clinical characteristics and parameters have worsened. The outcomes are published in a leading peer-reviewed medical journal dedicated specifically to health of mature men, called The Aging Male Journal. The article, titled the "Use of Thermobalancing therapy in ageing male with benign prostatic hyperplasia with a focus on etiology and pathophysiology" can be found here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27960590.



"Thermobalancing therapy® is effective and Dr Allen's Device is totally safe to use," comments Dr. Simon Allen, the inventor of this patented treatment method. "We are pleased to be able to offer this new harmless and effective treatment to BPH sufferers globally. I firmly believe that this therapy ought to be prioritised over other treatment methods when prostate enlargement is diagnosed. Dr Allen's Device is truly helpful for men with LUTS as it dramatically improves their quality of life."



About Dr. Simon Allen and Fine Treatment

Dr. Simon Allen, MD, PhD is a highly experienced medical professional specialising in internal medicine. He has treated patients with a wide range of chronic diseases, including patients after a heart attack, with kidneys problems, including kidney stones disease, prostate and spine conditions, as well as metabolic disorders. Fine Treatment ensures international availability of therapeutic Dr Allen's Devices designed for the treatment of chronic prostatitis and BPH, coronary heart disease, for dissolving kidney stones, and for easing spinal stiffness and relieving chronic upper and lower back pain.