Prostalgene Drops for Prostatitis Treatment Continue to Gain Popularity

Bowie, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2017 --Prostatitis is a condition that affects adult men of all ages, but it is most common in men above 40. According to Harvard Medical School, about five percent of men experience symptoms of chronic prostatitis at some point in their lives. Another fact is that chronic prostatitis is the reason for up to 25% of visits in urological cabinets.



In the near past only antibiotics have been used for chronic prostatitis treatment. Some patients may get relief from such kind of therapy but in many cases antibiotics alone will not eliminate the problem, so doctors usually add alternative medicines to patient's main therapy. ?lternative remedies include alpha-blocker medications for relaxing the muscles that control the bladder, pain relievers, muscle relaxants and anti-inflammatory drugs, which successfully help with pain and muscle spasms. In addition, eliminating or at least diminishing alcohol and caffeine use, is an easy but effective method that may reduce irritation of bladder and prostate.



About Prostalgene

Prostalgene LLC based in Bowie, Maryland, promoted their first product in Europe and Asia a year ago, but the supplement still gains popularity on the net. The product is intended to alleviate symptoms as frequent urination, difficulty starting urination, urgency to urinate, incomplete bladder emptying and tension and/or pain in the prostate. Herbal ingredients in the liquid's composition are Saw palmetto (decreases symptoms of enlarged prostate), Tribulus terrestris (increases male fertility, libido and sexual response), Magnesium (restores blood supply in prostate) and Epilobium parviflorum (helps prevent and treat prostate diseases).



Prostalgene is sold in 50 ml tube. At the moment, it is available at discounted price on distributor's official website.