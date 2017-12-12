Prostate Enlargement, Back Pain and Kidney Stones Thermobalancing Therapy Were in Core of Discussions at 4th Euro Global Physiotherapy Congress in Italy, Dec 2017

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2017 --Therapeutic device, invented by Dr. Simon Allen, provides pain relief within days and dissolves kidney stones gradually. Also Dr Allen's therapeutic device provides urinary symptoms relief within days and reduces the size of enlarged prostate in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), within months. It is a completely new treatment by using the own body temperature. This innovation received a USA patent, as "Therapeutic device and method", US 9,408,744 B2, in 2016, http://www.google.com/patents/US9408744.



Dr Simon Allen gave a speech at at 4th Euro Global Physiotherapy Congress in Rome, December, 2017. Thermobalancing therapy is effective, as it tackles the cause of back pain, kidney stone disease, BPH and other chronic problems. The clinicians and scientific researchers from Italy, Poland, USA, Kuwait, France, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, South Korea and other countries welcomed the innovative therapy.



Here are some of the questions discussed:



Q: There are many complications after surgical procedures, even after injections into the spine area for back pain relief, or using lithotripsy to remove kidney stones, or minimal invasive prostate surgeries, etc. What are side effects from the use of Dr Allen's device?



A. The device is absolutely safe and it doesn't require additional attention, as there is no battery involved. The natural thermoelement accumulates the body heat from the user and becomes the source of energy itself.



Q: What is the time period, within which a patient can expect back pan relief?



A: The users of chronic back pain often experience some back pain relief straightaway after Dr Allen's Device is applied. However, pain can go away and come back during the therapy. So Dr Allen's device should be worn for about 3 months or longer if the problem has a long history.



Q: Can men with the prostate volume over 60 mL use Dr Allen's Device?



A: Yes, it was shown that Dr Allen's Device successfully treats men with prostate volumes even larger than 100 ml.



Q: Does Thermobalancing therapy dissolve kidney stones in both kidneys?



A: Yes, it does, as it applies the natural thermoelements to both kidneys!



"Therapeutic device is effective as it treats the cause of chronic diseases, including back pain, enlarged prostate, kidney stones etc.," comments Dr. Simon Allen. "Thermobalancing therapy harmless and effective treatment option for men and women. For instance, BPH drugs are responsible for diabetes and impotence; lithotripsy destroys kidney stone but after it people can expect high blood pressure or diabetes; injection of different substances in spine develop additional pressure, which may lead to paralysis. Therefore, it is absolutely correct to use Dr Allen's Device as the first-line treatment for chronic internal diseases."



Medical journals published the clinical observations on Thermobalancing therapy, which show the high efficacy of Dr Allen's Device for BPH, kidney stones and chronic pelvic pain: The Aging Male, top medical journal for older men, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27960590, Diseases, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29117111, Thermobalancing Therapy® should be the First -Line Treatment for Kidney Stones and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Discussions at the Medical Conferences - https://www.arcjournals.org/pdfs/aju/v2-i3/1.pdf, along with many others.



About Dr. Simon Allen and Fine Treatment

Dr. Simon Allen, MD, PhD, is a highly experienced medical professional specialising in internal medicine. He has treated a wide range of chronic internal diseases, such as patients after a heart attack; with kidneys problems, including kidney stones disease; prostate diseases: BPH and CP/CPPS; spine ailments (upper and lower back pain and sciatica). Fine Treatment delivers Dr. Allen's Devices worldwide via Royal mail tracking service for over 7 years, having satisfied customers in over 100 countries.