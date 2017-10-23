Prostate Enlargement New Treatment with Device Invented by Dr Allen Is Safe and Cost-Effective and Can Be Used by Men with LUTS Worldwide

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2017 --In the United States alone over 14 million men suffer from lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) linked to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Although BPH usually doesn't cause LUTS before age 40, the occurrence and these symptoms increase with age. BPH affects about 50% of men between the ages of 51 and 60 and up to 90% of men older than 80. Thermobalancing therapy® enabled by a wearable Dr Allen's Device is a medication-free treatment method for prostate enlargement. This treatment is an important medical breakthrough and good news to enlarged prostate sufferers.



Millions of men with prostate enlargement are given BPH drugs to be taken over a prolonged period of time. But do men really benefit from a BPH drug treatment in the long term? A.M. Traish, Professor of Biochemistry and Urology at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) has investigated a very common drug Proscar (Finasteride) or Avodart (Dutsteride) for men with BPH. He concludes that it has a negative impact on men's overall health since it increases blood sugar and blood lipids. This finding confirms that this expensive medicine can be responsible for diabetes and heart attack.



Previously known side effects of Avodart include sexual problems (such as decreased sexual interest and ability, decrease in the amount of semen/sperm released during sex); impotence (trouble getting or keeping an erection); testicle pain or swelling; increased breast size, or breast tenderness. Overall, there is enough disturbing evidence for men to wish to stay away from prostate drugs.



Backed by extensive clinical research, the efficacy of Thermobalancing therapy® and Dr Allen's Device have wowed not only the users but also specialist medical professionals at the 16th European Nephrology Conference in Spain, in the beginning of October. The key note speech of Dr Allen explored a study where Dr Allen's Device was administered exclusively as a mono-therapy in 124 men with BPH. This study has confirmed the effectiveness and safety of Thermobalancing therapy®. Thoroughly examined, before and after a 6-month treatment period, the patients reported a significant improvement to LUTS. In contrast, in the control group of other 124 men, patients' clinical characteristics and parameters have worsened.



The results of the study were published in a leading peer-reviewed medical journals. For instance, in The Aging Male Journal. The article, titled the "Use of Thermobalancing therapy in ageing male with benign prostatic hyperplasia with a focus on etiology and pathophysiology" can be found here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27960590.



"In most cases in men with LUTS there is no urgent need for men to undergo a BPH surgery. Thus Thermobalancing therapy® and Dr Allen's Device can be used instead," comments Dr. Simon Allen, the inventor of this patented in the US treatment method. "We are pleased to introduce a new harmless and effective treatment to BPH sufferers. Dr Allen's Device can be delivered to every man in the USA, Australia, Canada and other countries within a week from Oxford, United Kingdom by Royal Mail Tracking service."



About Dr. Simon Allen and Fine Treatment

Dr. Simon Allen, MD, PhD is a highly experienced medical professional specialising in internal medicine. He has treated patients with a wide range of chronic diseases, including patients after a heart attack, with kidneys problems, including kidney stones disease, prostate and spine conditions, as well as metabolic disorders. Fine Treatment ensures international availability of therapeutic Dr Allen's Devices designed for the treatment of chronic prostatitis and BPH, coronary heart disease, for dissolving kidney stones, and for easing spinal stiffness and relieving chronic upper and lower back pain.