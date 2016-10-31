Prostatitis Can Be Cured Permanently by TCM Called Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill

Wuhan, Hubei -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2016 --Prostatitis is becoming more and more common worldwide, and it may lead to severer cases if left un treated. It is widely acknowledge that antibiotic is commonly used as a treatment for prostatitis however, not all prostatitis patients can be cured completely by taking this treatment for its drug resistance and tolerance. In most of cases, its treatment outcomes is not as satisfying as patients expected, especially for patients with chronic prostatitis. Numerous herbal-based products like TCM for prostatitis are increasingly used as an alternative treatment.



Recently, accumulated researches have showed that TCM can be efficient on curing various diseases, such as prostatitis, epididymitis, seminal vesiculitis, Chlamydia, mycoplasma, UTI, etc. Research identified that herbal medicine may be beneficial in reducing or alleviating these symptoms of prostatitis. "TCM is based on thousands of years of scientific research, its purely natural formula can work directly on the infected areas," says Dr. Lee, who has more than 30 years of successful clinical experiences on curing male and female urinary and reproductive system diseases. She devoted herself on the research of prostatitis for several years and invented a herbal medicine called Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill. This TCM treatment has already helped many prostatitis patients get rid of this painful condition.



Directed at the symptoms of prostatitis, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can provide great effect on eliminating the pain and dissolving blood stasis by promoting the circulation of qi and blood. Besides, the pill contains herbs like plantago seed, dianthus superbus, talcum and polygonum aviculare which have properties of inducing diuresis and reliving stranguria to cure urinary disorders like frequent and urgent urination, pain and burning when urinating. In addition, since some types of prostatitis are caused by bacterial infection, it's of necessity to kill the pathogenic bacteria to prevent the relapse. By adding honeysuckle, scutellaria baicalensis, houttuynia cordata to Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, it contributes to eradicating the bacteria by clearing away heat and toxins. More importantly, the guiding herbs in the pill can guide other herbs permeate to the prostate gland directly. Thus, the infection can be cured permanently.



"I've been diagnosed with prostatitis for almost 2 years. Though I was prescribed antibiotics when I had my first prostatitis, the pain and discomfort keep coming and going. It's really excruciating. Some antibiotics can eliminate the symptoms for several days. However, if I stop the medication for some days, the discomfort will come back."



Mr. Black is from Canada. He is 30 years old. His prostatitis started with pain in penis, burning urination, and sore penis. He though the symptoms are caused by over masturbation, so he stopped it the past couple of weeks. He went to the doctor and diagnosed with prostatitis. He was prescribed bactrim. But pain still in his penis when urinating, more in the middle to tip. The condition seems have no improvement. Then he was recommend herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill by his friend. He decided to have a try.



"I ordered one month medication to have a try. After the first treating course, the pain in penis was relived a little. But the urinary disorders still has no improvement. Then I ordered another medication to cure the burning and pain during urination. The problem was cured step by step. Though there was still a little burning when urinating after the second month medication, the urinary frequency was cured with no recurrence. Dr. Lee suggested me to avoid eating spicy food and no alcohol, coffee and smoking. Strictly keep to the food prohibitions, the prostatitis was cured radically. I want to say big thanks to Dr. Lee"



TCM is a non-hormonal and harmless treatment. It's not only a wonderful choice for curing prostatitis, but also can be used to cure other male reproductive system diseases like epididymitis, orchitis, seminal vesiculitis, chlamydia, mycoplasma, etc.