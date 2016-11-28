Prostatitis Pain and CPPS New Radical Solution Named Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill with Better Effects Than Pain-Killers

Wuhan, Hubei -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2016 --Pain is the most common complaint of patients with chronic prostatitis or CPPS. Doctors in Wuhan Dr. Lee TCM Clinic find a new solution Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill to give with better effects than pain-killers. The new herbal medicine, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, not only works to eliminate prostatitis symptoms, but also can radically cure prostatitis from its root.



According to a current article names 5 dangerous mistakes you make with your over-the-counter painkillers in fox news, a new survey from U.S. Pain Foundation found more than 9 out of every 10 Americans use over-the-counter meds to manage pain. An overuse of pain-killers has increased your chances of side effects or even poisoning without getting any additional pain relief. For prostatitis patients, many prescription medications—like Oxycodone, Vicodin, and Percocet—also include acetaminophen, can cause liver or kidney damage, mixing prescription drugs like beta-blockers, will raise your risk for kidney problems, heart attack, or other serious health complications. To see the news, please click here.



Compared to those commonly-used pain-killers, new herbal formula Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can eradicate prostatitis symptoms with no side effects. It can not only eliminate the symptoms of prostatitis, like perinea or pelvic pain, but also other cardinal symptoms, as urinary disorders and sexual dysfunction. More important is that this herbal medicine is blessed with the essence of traditional Chinese medicine-to cure disease by nurturing your body. Since the herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill presents significant advantages of promoting body health including the liver, spleen, and kidney function, as well as immune system.



On the one hand, many patients with chronic nonbacterial prostatitis, bacterial prostatitis as well as chronic pelvic pain syndrome suffered from painful urination or perinea discomfort. These symptoms result from the congestion of inflamed prostate gland, or in Chinese term, it is called "the stagnation of blood and qi". Direct at these symptoms, pain-killers only relieve pain temporally, but cause long-term damage to human organs. As a side-effect-free product, herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is made of natural herbs, it serves to improve blood circulation by dilating blood vessels, and reducing the stickiness of blood platelets, treating prostate congestion, by promoting blood circulation, and removing stasis, finally cure prostatitis radically.



On the other hand, patients with chronic prostatitis are often cursed with painful ejaculation, decreased libido, and low ejaculatory frequency or amount. For those symptoms, pain-killers cannot solve, but herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill did. It puts efforts to clear away heat and toxic material, eliminate the inflammation in lesion parts, so it can eradicate the symptoms completely, and get patients back to their normal lives.



In addition, as a patented herbal formula, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is authorized by China's State Intellectual Property Office, with a patent number of ZL201110031968.7, which can be checked in Google, at this link: https://www.google.com/patents/CN101637592B.



Apart from that, as a complete herbal formula, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is composed of more than 50 kinds of pure herbs, which are effective and valuable, and provided with a whole effect on men's reproductive health. It can not only cure prostatitis, but also other male diseases as epididymitis, orchitis, seminal vesiculitis, and male infertility like necrospermia, azoospermia, as well as STDs like chlamdyia, mycoplasma and ureaplasma urealyticum.



"As many serious side effects can be caused by an abuse or misuse of chemical medicines, herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can cure prostatitis pain from its roots, by eliminating the syndromes of damp-heat and blood-stasis." Dr. Lee Xiaoping, the leading doctor in Wuhan Dr. Lee TCM Clinic, said. Through a scientific and elaborate dosage, herbal treatment Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory is the medicine combining the blood-activating, stasis-dissolving, heat-clearing and damp-removing functions, and presents good effects on the treatment of prostatitis pain. Know more about Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, please see here: http://www.diureticspill.com/



"I've been diagnosed with non-bacterial prostatitis for 2 years. I suffered serious pain in pelvic, lower abdomen, scrotum, and even bladder, and painful ejaculation increased dramatically. I also had difficulty in urination."



Mr. Wilson is 32 years old, from America. When his pain first began to appear, he went to a doctor and was given a course of pain killers. There is progress. But before he stopped the pain-killers, pain returned shortly. Then he tried many different antibiotics, but none of them helpful. Since there was no efficient treatment can relieve his pain, his condition got worsening. A constant burning pain happened in his urethra. His urologist suggested him taking Flomax. But he was afraid of its side effects. Then he chose to try herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill which was recommended by Dr. Le.



"Before starting this herbal medication, Dr. Lee told me to stay away from spicy and stimulating food since these can aggravate the symptoms. Just a month, it did with improvements. Pain relieved for the first time. I was so happy, so I ordered one more medication to see the result. After the second month, there was no pain during urinating, I can urinate normally as I used to. Then I ordered another month of medication to prevent the recurrence. Now, all my symptoms have been eliminated completely."



See more successful cases, please click here: http://prostatitisradicalcure.com/a/Testimonials/