Prostatitis Pain Relief: Patients Prefer Herbal Medicine Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill over Antibiotics

Wuhan, Hubei -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2016 --News from Huffington post shows a survey of U.S. physicians suggesting that antibiotics and narcotics are often prescribed when they are not the best option for patients, and may do more harm than good. To see the news, please click here: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/doctors-repeatedly-overprescribe-antibiotics-and-narcotics_us_5846f467e4b0fe5ab69322e0.



So as to prostatitis treatment, male patients go to see the doctor, and want to get prostatitis pain relief, then probably be told that they need an antibiotic for the infection that is assumed to be causing his discomfort. But in most cases, that diagnosis would be wrong. Many patients probably don't have infections, and antibiotics won't make a bit of difference.



Only 5% to 10% of men with prostate-related symptoms have bacterial infections. Most patients with prostatitis pain are caused by chronic nonbacterial prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS), which is a complicated condition that typically bringing pain in the perineum (the area between the testicles and the anus) and/or in the penis, testicles and pelvic area.



Prostatitis is the most common disease among 20-50 year old men, which includes bacterial prostatitis, nonbacterial prostatitis, and chronic pelvic pain syndrome. When inflammation and infection invaded prostate, the recurrent inflamed tissues will obstruct the prostate gland, then become swollen and cause prostatitis pain in male. And traditional Chinese medicine also holds that "No obstruction no pain and vice versa". Since stasis is the root of pain, the patients with desires to get prostatitis pain relief could try herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill 11. As one of the most widespread herbal medicines to cure male reproductive diseases in China, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill works to promote blood circulation for removing stasis, and relieve prostatitis swelling and pain. In addition, some ingredients in the herbal formula also act as antidote, which can clear away heat and toxic materials and help to kill bacterial or virus, so that eliminate the every potential inflammations caused by prostatitis.



For the early symptoms of prostatitis, antibiotics may present with good effects in a short time. But for patients with chronic prostatitis or with serious symptoms, they probably feel ineffective towards antibiotics. Compared to antibiotics provide a decreasing curative effect due to drug resistance or tolerance, herbal medicine is provided with stable quality and long-term effects, which can cure disease radically with good prognosis.



Except that, some antibiotics also cause other side effects on male patients, as erythromycin are toxic to the testicles and sometimes cause permanent damage for cells that produce sperm. Then, some medications also decrease male sexual interest in intercourse, or libido. Apart from that, some medications even interfere with the ability of a man to get an erection or ejaculate. What's more, the antibiotic tetracycline can block fertilization.



But herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill will not. As the patented formula authorized by the State Intellectual Property Office, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is a side-effect-free medicine. Different from other chemical medicine or herbal supplement, herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is totally made in natural herbs and other natural ingredients, it's safe and effective. See the patent number, please see this link: https://www.google.com/patents/CN101637592B.



Herbalist Xiaoping Lee, also the leading doctor in Wuhan Dr. Lee TCM Clinic, adds that: "Herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has added induced drug as pangolin scales (in a legal way without killing animals), which is a kind of effective and valuable ingredient, which is conducive to induce the herbs penetrating into the lesion parts, and cure disease directly and effectively."



Additionally, herbal medicine has advantages in eliminating inflammation in human body. Similarly, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can also work on the whole reproductive organs. It can be not merely applied to the affected parts, but also inhibits the inflammation spread to other parts. It can not only cure bacterial prostatitis, but also the treatment for chronic nonbacterial prostatitis, and even CPPS treatment. Moreover, as a complete herbal formula, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can be also provided with significant effects for the treatment of intractable male reproductive diseases as epididymitis, seminal vesiculitis, STIs like chlamydia, mycoplasma, ureaplasma urealyticum, or male infertility diseases like necroplasma, azoospermia.



Nowadays, more and more people prefer natural treatment to chemical medicine or antibiotics. While there is no arguing modern medicine has been effective in treating a wide range of illnesses for many individuals, they do however have some side effects. Manufactured in a lab using synthetic chemicals, some drugs that are available for use have a long list of possible side effects attributed to them. "It might be that they have tried Western medicine and it hasn't worked, or it might be that they want to try natural medicine first or even in conjunction with Western medicine," says Shannon, the president of the Australian Complementary Medicine Association.



Mr. Clinton has chronic prostatitis for two years, and suffered pelvic pain, lower back pain and pain after sex, as well as frequent or urgent urination. Before taking Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, he has tried different antibiotics, cannot be cured. Then, after 3 months herbal treatment, he got a complete cure.



"Before taking the herbal medicine, I had more than 10 times urination at night. Then after taking one month treatment, it dropped to 5 to 6 times. In the second month, pain in testicle and scrotum was relieved. After sexual intercourse, the pain was mild. For a complete cure, I ordered another month treatment. The pain after sex was eliminated completely in the last mnth medication. I can urinate normally and had no difficulty in urinating. Besides, all the tests also showed normal. My prostatitis was cured radically by Dr. Lee and Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill."



See more successful cases, please click here.



For more details about herbal therapy Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill and prostatitis natural treatment, please visit:



http://www.99eyao.com/english/p/Treatment.html