Protect Construction Sites with Chain Link in Vancouver

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2020 --Driving around Greater Vancouver, it is possible to see numerous construction sites. For those managing construction sites, part of ensuring a safe site is securing the perimeter—and a chain-link fence can play a key role. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/chain-link-fence/



Besides protecting the perimeter from intruders and protecting costly equipment, a construction fence works to reduce the potential liability of any accidents that can happen on-site.



A strong chain-link fence acts as a powerful deterrent to potential thieves and intruders. Moreover, most security fences can be enhanced with other security measures, such as razor wire, lighting, and much more. However, while the fence is protective in terms of security, it's also a deterrent that can prevent accidents.



For those sites without 24-hour live security, installing a secure site perimeter can dramatically reduce the caused by falling, tripping, and debris after hours. However, when construction is taking place in busy, highly trafficked areas, this can be a vital step to security around the clock.



Regardless of the size of a construction site or how long it will take to complete a project, installing a reliable chain-link fence works to reliably reduce liability and increase security 24/7. With help from the fencing experts at QS Fencing, it's easy to explore different ways to secure a construction site.



Call (604) 777-3057 or send an email to info@qsfencing.ca to chat about installing a construction fence in Vancouver.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: https://www.qsfencing.ca