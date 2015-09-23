Protect Life Announces New Product Release to Market

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2015 --Protect Life has introduced a new versatile first aid kit to have nearby in case of unexpected situations. This premium product is now being sold by the company through Amazon.com. The kit contains over 70 items, all of the basic first aid supplies that people use the most. The first aid bag has been completely designed to make it easier to carry, as well as to allow it to hold all the emergency essentials.



Protect Life is a division of Blue Golf LLC, a company that is continually striving to bring new products to the market to answer the consumers' demand for travel accessories. "The needs of travelers' do change from year to year, and we have taken valuable feedback from customers to design our new kit. We wanted something that it includes all the essentials, but also is lightweight and easy to carry," says Alina David, Co-Founder of Protect Life. As injuries happen whether you are at home, at workplace, traveling or camping, Protect Life is working hard to make sure that the kit is helpful in every occasion. Nowadays there is more of an emphasis on safety than there has ever been before and many are now recommending a first aid kit to be available for people's needs.



Some of the items contained within the kit are as follows:



Antiseptic cleansing wipes, Alcohol prep pad, Adhesive bandages of varying sizes and styles, Gauze swab, Instant cold pack, First aid tape, Cotton tip applicator, Abdominal pad, Disposable vinyl gloves, Slim rescue howler whistle, Button Compass Liquid filled, Emergency blanket, Glow stick, Disposable raincoat, PBT conforming bandage, CPR face mask.



The newly designed kit is available in a durable 600D nylon red bag so that it is easy to locate in a hurry. Since a first aid kit is a must in every home, car, office or practice and game, Protect Life gives a special value to its compact carry design and utility.



