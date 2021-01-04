San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2021 --Founded by a team who shares the same vision, Protect Life announces the increased availability of their best-selling product. The N95 Face Mask has taken centerstage in 2020 as one of the best ways to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Now through their website, Protect Life has increased the availability of the N95 Respirators. Once predominately offered to hospitals nationwide, the health care product is currently a must-have in every area of the world. Thus, the company reaches out to consumers who wish to have tighter-fitting masks that limit exposure to respiratory droplets and large particles.



David Alexandru, the Co-owner & Executive Vice President of Protect Life, said, "We sold the N95 Mask before the pandemic started because people needed high-quality masks for personal protection while doing work that involves dust like construction work, woodworking, and many others. We have always rushed to meet supply with demand. Now especially, our phone rings nonstop and our team is working extra hours every week to fill orders. In light of that, we were happy to enlarge our US stock to increase the availability of what we have always believed is the best face mask on the market."



Since the pandemic started, the company provided N95 Masks to medical facilities, frontline workers, first responders, elderly people, and parents of children with compromised immune systems. The company donated masks to hospitals such as California's Redlands Community Hospital and healthcare workers in need.



Protect Life also offers First Aid Kits perfected by a team of CPR & First Aid Instructors. Their First Aid Kits are manufactured in a modern FDA registered facility. It provides a wide range of essential products for lifeguard agencies, fire departments, hospitals, governmental agencies, schools, CPR instructors, businesses, and families. The company also offers two-day US free shipping.



