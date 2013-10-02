Protect Your Investment - Winterize Your Boat

Parisppany, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2013 --Everett Jolly, Editor in Chief at Uptick Newswire recently spoke with Eugene Chiaramonte, President and CEO of Harvey Westbury Inc.,(OTCMKTS:HVYW). The company, located in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a provider of marine, auto, and aviation products under the label of Garry’s Royal Satin, a trusted brand by professionals for over 45 years.



Mr. Chiaramonte offered some advice for boat owners getting ready to winterize their boats for the upcoming winter season. “ By taking the correct protective measures NOW, your boat will be ready for spring. To protect the exterior of your boat, there are six critical steps you must take. Thoroughly wash the motor and the hull, cover the boat and painted surfaces with a fresh coating of wax, ( Garry’s Royal Satin Cleaner Wax), cover the boat with a high quality, breathable cover, remove the propeller and replace if damaged, clean the propeller shaft with a protective coating of grease, and if your boat stays in the water, install a de-icing device.”



About Harvey Westbury Corp.

Harvey Westbury Corp. is a distributor of marine aftermarket accessories with brand names that include "Garry's Royal Satin" waxes and polishes and Easy-Test carbon monoxide tester kits. The Company's premium product line of marine and RV waxes and polishes is sold by some of the largest marine distributors in the nation. Over the years, Harvey Westbury has had several product lines and brand names of automotive aftermarket products carried by highly recognized national retail chains such as PepBoys and Carquest Auto, West Marine, and Amazon.com.



