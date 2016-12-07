Protect Your Property Against Frozen Pipe Bursts: A Basic Guide to Preventing Pipe Bursting This Winter

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2016 --Pipe Bursting



Winter is already here and that means homes across the nation are susceptible to frozen pipe bursts. Freezing temperatures can cause pipes to burst, which is a nightmare for any property owner. Pipe bursts are caused by the water expanding in your pipes as the water inside gets close to freezing. As the pressure inside the pipe increases, the pipe will eventually burst. According to studies freezing incidents can occur when temperatures are 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Pipes that have already begun cracking are already at risk. That's why it's important for property owners to check their pipes during the warmer months to prevent pipe bursting during the winter season. However, it is not too late for homeowners to call an Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) right now to assess their pipes this winter season. According to the Insurance Institute of Business and Home Safety a pipe bursting can cause over $5,000 worth of damage if left untreated, a price too high for something that can easily be avoided.



What to do if you have a Pipe Burst?



As a property owner, there are several steps you can take to prevent further damage from pipe bursting, discussed below are necessary steps you should take immediately after your pipes burst.



Shut off the Water



The first step to take is to turn off your water. This will prevent the flow of water and stop any more from coming into the pipes. In addition to stopping the flow of water, check any electrical sockets and turn off the electrical supply. The water damage may have affected the power as well. If this problem is left unattended a property owner may have a house fire as a bonus, to their already costly water damage. Immediately following a pipe burst turn off any electrical supply to prevent any further damage.



Getting your home back in order



Getting a property back in order can be frustrating (and time consuming), but it is a necessary part of the restoration process. Cleaning the property after the accident is an important first step to getting everything back in working order. Also, the owner must dry out the affected areas. Drying the home is a time consuming part of the process and some portions of the home can take weeks to finally dry. However, the process can be sped up by giving the affected areas enough air to circulate.



In addition to drying, portions of the property will also need to be stripped and replaced. Furniture and other household fixtures will need to be replaced if damaged by water.



The property owner must make sure to take an inventory of all their damaged items after an accident. Finally, repairs will be made when the ceiling, walls, and floor are fully dried. Once the areas are fully dried, cosmetic repairs can be made.



Preventative Measures



A property owner must make it a priority to inspect their pipes annually.



An owner of a property can make inspections themselves, but it is recommended that you call an expert. By hiring an IICRC remediation company a property owner can be assured that their home will not be affected by pipe bursting. They can make the necessary repairs to pipes before damage ever occurs. Another preventative measure is to make sure the property is heated around 60 degrees Fahrenheit (especially if the owner is leaving for vacation). Other preventative measures include having pipes inspected during warmer months, leaving the property's loft hatch open to let warmer air circulate, and to insulate the pipes.



Individuals interested in hiring an established expert in pipe bursting in the Burlington County, Gloucester County, and Camden County areas can contact First Choice Restoration by visiting their website or by speaking with a customer service representative by calling 1-800-370-0770. Let First Choice Restoration, be your first choice!



About First Choice Restoration

First Choice Restoration is a water, mold, fire, and smoke remediation company headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The company also operates additional offices throughout other areas of Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware. The company has been assisting homeowners and businesses with water, mold, fire, and smoke cleanup for over 40 years.