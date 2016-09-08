Tel Aviv, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2016 --ProtecTech, a technology startup focused on developing green technologies, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $20,000, which needs to be raised by in order to bring the company's namesake product to market. "ProtecTech Liquid Protection" is a nanotech protection spray for the glass screen of valuable devices such as: smartphones, tablets, laptops, lcd televisions, watches, mp3 players, etc. It can also be used to protect items such as: sunglasses, eyeglasses, car windshields, and anything else that has a glass surface. While similar nanotech sprays currently fill the market, ProtecTech has taken the initiative to improve upon the formula and release a new and improved option for consumers.



ProtecTech Liquid Protection forms an invisible and super-strong barrier to protect glass surfaces against damage from wear and tear, scratches, breakage, hits, falls, etc. It makes the glass item nearly indestructible, and unlike inferior products on the market, it is not affected by environmental factors such as high temperatures, chemical cleaners, or abrasion. This is because ProtecTech Liquid Protection is created to stand up to extreme conditions, and is chemical resistant. It cannot be accidentally removed by excessive rubbing, cleaning, or abrasion which makes it a permanent solution for valuable glass surfaces. It is 100% organic and eco-friendly, and very simple to use. All a person needs to do is: clean the surface to be sprayed, apply ProtecTech, then wait for it to dry. The glass is now fully protected. One 5ml bottle of ProtecTech Liquid Protection can cover up to 20 inches of surface area.



The team at ProtecTech has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their ProtecTech Liquid Protection, and they are now ready to begin the process of bringing it to market which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Thanks a Lot" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to various options for pre-ordering ProtecTech Liquid Protection, from a single bottle to a reseller pack, at a substantial savings off of regular retail pricing. The team has a projected delivery date of December 2016, which is perfect timing to be included in a smart-device holiday gift. Full details can be found on the Indiegogo campaign page.



About ProtecTech

ProtecTech is based in Israel, and focused on developing Green Technologies. The team vision is to expose and launch unbelievable products at an affordable price.



To learn more about the ProtecTech crowdfunding project Click Here.



To contact via email write to Eli at: info@protectech.co



