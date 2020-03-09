Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2020 --Local government, businesses and homeowners look for an added level of protection for their properties. In addition to burglar alarms and fire safety systems, the most requested form of security is the CCTV. Closed circuit television systems are a deterrent for criminals because they know that most CCTV systems today have recorded video footage, making it easier to identify suspects. Businesses also use CCTV systems to protect their employees, customers an their assets in open spaces like parking garages, storage facilities and loading docks. Cameras can be placed in any location where an extra level of surveillance is needed.



Prestige Alarm & Specialty Products, Inc. have been in the business of providing their customers monitoring and peace of mind of having a fire alarm, burglar alarm and most every life safety alarm system for over 20 years. Each technician is a specialist in their field, serving Pelham, Hoover, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Helena. Prestige Alarm provides a free consultation to evaluate the CCTV options you have.



Prestige Alarm now offers many different CCTV business solutions that may have been overlooked in the past or simply not realized could be accomplished . Each video surveillance system can be customized with several or multiple cameras that maximize results, often times a deterrent just by being there. Camera's today have many options where they can remain in a fixed position or pan, zoom in or zoom out and can even switch to night vision. Transmission of these images can accessed via the internet to see what is going on. In addition to live viewing, CCTV systems are equipped to record video often times with 15-30 days of storage. After installation, cameras can be viewed from many different devices including iPhones, iPads and desktops. For more information on CCTV systems, please visit www.prestigealarm.com.



About Prestige Alarm & Specialty Products, Inc.

Prestige Alarm & Specialty Products President, Eddie Harden, has been serving residents and commercial businesses in Pelham, Hoover, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Helena, Alabama for over 20 years. Prestige Alarm has serviced individual companies to government agencies and is the expert in Fire Alarms, Intrusion Systems and CCTV solutions. They are a leader in the Life Safety Industry.