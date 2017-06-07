Protective Phone Case Is the World's Most Powerful Charging Case for the iPhone

Kiev, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2017 --Technology startup XON has released the world's most powerful battery charging case for the iPhone. Perfect for charging an iPhone when travelling or away from home, the XON PowerCase has a built-in 8200 mAh battery. That means it is three times more powerful than similar products and increases the charge of an iPhone by up to 400 percent. The XON PowerCase also protects the phone from damage and has a USB port for charging other devices simultaneously.



The XON PowerCase is available on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo for $51, which is 41 percent less than the expected retail price. There are other reward-tiers available for purchases of multiple XON PowerCases. Those who purchase their XON PowerCase through Indiegogo will have exclusive access to prices available only during the campaign and an opportunity to earn rewards for themselves in return for referrals.



The XON PowerCase has the following features:



- Available in three sizes, the XON PowerCase is compatible with iPhone 5, SE, 6, 6+, 7 and 7+



- An extra USB output for charging another iPhone, tablet, digital camera, etc.



- A kickstand to position the iPhone horizontally when watching movies



- Made from strong, durable, shockproof material to protect the phone from damage



- A soft, fabric inner lining protects the phone from scratches



- Available in four colors; jet black, matte black, white, pink and gold



It takes approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes to charge the XON PowerCase from an electric power point using a normal iPhone lightening cord. Users then activate the XON PowerCase to charge their iPhone when they are out and about by pressing a button on the case. As the phone is used, an LED display on the case reveals the level of charge remaining on the phone.



When purchasing the XON PowerCase on Indiegogo, every customer has an opportunity to earn rewards for referrals, including media representatives, bloggers and anyone who spreads the word about the product. XON will credit $5 for every referral a customer makes that results in a purchase. The money can then be transferred to a bank account, exchanged for a refund on their own XON PowerCase, or used as credit toward the purchase of a new XON PowerCase. Customers will need to ask their referrals to use their unique URL, which they obtain from their Indiegogo account. This will enable XON to keep track of where the referrals originate.



More information about signing up for an Indiegogo account and about the XON PowerCase is available here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/xon-the-world-s-most-powerful-battery-case-powerbank--2/



Delivery of the XON PowerCase is estimated to begin in August 2017. XON can ship to all countries, worldwide.