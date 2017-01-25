Protorion Systems CEO, Kevin Lancaster Named Cybersecurity Trailblazer by the National Law Journal

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2017 --In the business of combating the growing threat of online customer account takeover and exploitation, Protorion Systems CEO, Kevin Lancaster receives an industry nod. A standout in the cybersecurity space, Lancaster has created a customer data monitoring system that assures email security, online fraud prevention, stolen credential monitoring, and tax fraud protection among other impressive features. Protecting online accounts with innovative customer data security measures, Lancaster was recognized by The National Law Journal as a Cyberspace Trailblazer for 2016.



Named among 50 other Trailblazers like former New York City Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, and Credit Suisse AG's Paul Lanois, Lancaster is in good company. Awarded before by leading industry watchdogs, he said of the most recent recognition, "It's tremendous to be recognized for our work to fight this costly emerging trend. More and more, the e-Commerce space finds itself riddled with breached data. Our proprietary appliance gets behind our clients' firewall and ties into their system of record. So, when we get new data or an alert, our solutions automate the identification of the data, automate the response internally, and provide a warning. It's sophisticated and it's strategic, just like our adversaries."



Protorion's platform of automated solutions proactively cross-reference billions of compromised and stolen data elements, like credentials. Published for exploitation on the dark web, Protorion stops the process by quickly identifying, validating, and addressing threats targeted toward employees and customer facing systems. Providing myriad benefits to the marketplace, Protorion OnPrem and Cloud solutions also allow for the reduction of staff via seamless automation.



For more information visit http://www.protorion.com.



About Protorion Systems, LLC

Protorion Systems, LLC allows organizations responsible for protecting customer data to proactively detect compromised credentials. This data has the potential to be used to gain direct access to accounts, and social engineer those responsible for supporting customers and thereby commit fraud. They reach clients in the Federal, State, public and private sectors as well as online account holding companies with a large customer and employee base.



Location Information:

15204 Omega Drive, Suite 300

Rockville, MD 20850



Contact:

Anil Singh

info@protorion.com

P. 855-735-9900



Website: http://www.protorion.com



Social Media: https://twitter.com/protorionsys