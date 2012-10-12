Prototype Today Announces over 2,800 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Videos

Waukegan, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2012 --Prototype Today announced new milestones to their prototyping and manufacturing interactive website, with the addition of over 2,800 videos in the first 2 years. The site offers a source of trusted information and resources to stay up-to-date on the most relevant 3d printing & additive manufacturing information. Prototype Today’s goal is to offer a centralized database of content, that will appeal to a vast audience, from service bureau owners to garage inventors to fortune 500 companies.



One of the most popular sections on the site has been the videos section, where companies can submit relevant videos for free. Visitors looking for a specific service or process will benefit from the targeted categories and high quality selection of videos. After launching the site on November 1st, 2010 the videos section now contains over 60 categories and 2,800 videos, which are screened daily to maintain quality standards.



The site offers many additional interactive tools used to collaborate and share information including daily news, directory with over 675 companies, a forum, chat room, and a social profile that can be customized with user details. These tools offer communication and collaboration for a variety of topics and problems users may be having.



News is updated on Prototype Today daily and contains selected press releases and articles submitted for consideration by registered companies. The site strives to level the playing field for companies across the industry by allowing anyone to submit relevant quality content for inclusion.



For more information, visit: http://www.prototypetoday.com/video-categories