Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2024 --People hear a lot about stairlifts and how they can help older people age in place in their homes in Madison, Chicago, IL, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Wausau, Kenosha, WI, and the surrounding areas. But what if someone is in a wheelchair most of the time, or even all of the time? Access Elevator has the right solution with a wheelchair lift. Like chair lifts, these wheelchair lifts provide a way for those who rely on a wheelchair to get around to remain in the surroundings that they are comfortable with. Talk with their team today to get more details about adding a wheelchair lift installed at your property.



It is important to understand that wheelchair lifts come in two types: vertical lifts and inclined platform lifts. Vertical lifts are often used in commercial settings, such as churches, where the vertical distance to be covered isn't very much. They are also used outdoors and often referred to as porch lifts because they are used to lift wheelchair users up to a porch to allow them to get indoors. However, these vertical lifts can also be used indoors to transport people between floors, even in residential settings.



Inclined platform lifts mirror the operation of stairlifts, where they follow the track of the stairs up or down to the next level. Inclined platform lifts usually take up the entire width of a staircase because the space is needed for the wheelchair. While this makes using the stairs as they were originally intended a bit more challenging for others, an inclined platform lift is still very useful for aging in place plans.



Being confined to a wheelchair is a challenge for the user because they are required to adjust their lives to the reality that the wheelchair is now a part of day-to-day life. Often this can translate into feelings of dependence, especially by others to help them navigate, even in their own home. Wheelchair lifts give back some of that independence to be able to go where they want, when they want, especially in their own home.



No matter if it is a commercial building or a residential building, having a wheelchair lift installed can make life much easier for everyone touched by having to use a wheelchair. The team at Access Elevator has years of experience in helping people in Madison, Chicago, IL, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Wausau, Kenosha, WI, and the surrounding areas to age in place and make life better for everyone.



