Proviz Launches New 100% Reflective 'REFLECT360' Cycling Range to Global Demand

Trinity, Jersey -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2014 --The REFLECT360 range is designed to help ensure a cyclist’s visibility when cycling at night or in hours of poor light. Each product in the range has a 100% reflective outer-shell made fromhi-tech material. The products in the range reflect the light from vehicle headlights using millions of micro glass beads embedded in the material. The resulting light produced from the material ensures cyclists are a bright beacon of light and therefore the position of the cyclist is more easily identified on the road.



In the UK, Proviz’s home market, the largest cycling retailers,including Halfords, Evans Cycles and Cycle Surgery,will be stocking the range this autumn. Abroad, the USA’s largest sports retailer, Dicks Sporting Goods, and other large global retailers have also placed orders of the World’s first cycling range of its kind.



Co-Founder,Anthony Langly-Smith, says, ‘We have been delighted with the success of this new range.With the huge growth in global urban cycling, we have seen first-hand how highly people value their safety when out on their bikes.The key to the success of the REFLECT360 iswithout doubt its uniqueness. There is nothing else like this in the cycling market which is why we have seen such high demand. We have also worked to ensure the detail and quality of the products match up to what customers expect.’



Proviz is now renowned as the World’s No.1 Hi Viz sports brand. The brand has seen growth of 300% year on year for the last two years and 2014 is set to see its largest growth to date. Due to the global demand, the brand’s website www.provizsports.com is now translated into 18 languages and customers can purchase in 15 currencies.



Proviz REFLECT360 range is now available online through their website and will be available in all good cycling stores from September 2014.



About Proviz

Proviz was started in 2008 by two brothers. They saw a gap in the market when commuting by bike to work in London to provide specialist light emitting cycling products. Proviz is now distributed in over 40 countries and sells products in multi sports channels including Cycling, Running, Motor Cycling, Horse Riding and Children’s Products.