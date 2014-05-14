Proviz Promotes Road Safety Through High Visibility Sportswear

Trinity, Channel Islands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --Proviz emphasizes the importance of sports safety through the use of high visibility clothing. Activities such as running, cycling and trekking require a person to wear high visibility clothing in order to ensure their safety and to prevent road accidents, especially during the night. Through their high visibility clothing, the wearer is easily distinguished from the environment; whether it is on the road or in a forest. A person can choose from their wide range of hi-viz clothing that includes, jackets, rucksacks, helmets, trousers and vests.



This apparel not only provides visibility but also protection as all products featured on the Proviz website are made from tough quality fabric. The company also retails the Triviz Light Pack, which is aproduct uniquely designed by Proviz to specifically enhance road visibility of the wearer. The triangular shaped light pack is designed to emit an eye-catching electric blue light which is found to be the most effective color to attract another person’s attention during the night. The light pack can be easily attached to a person’s back with super strength, innovative Velcro attachment. More high visibility products are available in their website Provizsports.com.



Poor road visibility is thechief cause of most road accidents. These accidents can be fatal for cyclists and runners, who are especially vulnerable on the road. It is therefore important to exercise safety measures to prevent such mishaps, and an effective way to reduce the risk of being hit on the road is to wear high visibility clothing. It helps drivers see the wearer from afar, giving them the right amount of distance and time to make a proper road decision. Aside from cycling and running, sports such as trekking or trail jogging can also make use of these clothing so that they are easily spotted or seen in case of emergencies. Proviz promotes the use of this equipment to ensure safety and protection while taking part in a range of outdoor activities.



About Proviz

Proviz provides high visibility clothing and protective gears. The company is located at Rock Vale



Rue de la Burgerie, Trinity, Jersey, JE3 5AP. Their email address is info@proviz.co.uk and phone number is +44 (0)1534 854645 . Visit their website, Provizsports.com, for more information about their products and services.