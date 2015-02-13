Proviz REFLECT360 Reviewed as Top 10 Best Cycling Jacket in UK

Trinity, Jersey -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2015 --After the recent release of its interactive video, Out of the Dark, Proviz is creating more noise in the high visibility clothing industry due to the media reviews it is receiving. Its most popular product is the REFLECT360 cycling jacket, the very jacket used in the video, was also included in a recent vote by the Telegraph UK. According to the article, the REFLECT360 is one of the top 10 best cycling jackets around and it was tagged as a commuter's dream. The Telegraph says, "Its 100% reflective outer-shell bounces car headlamps back to their driver, giving them that crucial bit of added time to react to the situation and drive accordingly. We're not talking about the normal, yellow, high-vis cloth here; Proviz's specially designed material acts like a shiny silver disco ball when you're on the road."



Evans Cylces blog, another well respected source of cycling information, also posted an article online compiling the best high visibility kits. Not surprisingly, the REFLECT360 by Proviz Sports was also included on this list. According to the piece by Evans Cycles, "Proviz 360 offer what is quite possibly the brightest solution around. The range began with just one jacket, but has grown to include more choice, all using fabric which illuminates at the touch of artificial light."



The Hub, a leading cycling website, also featured Proviz Sports in one of its news article. The article is about the interactive video, Out of the Dark, the REFLECT360 jacket used and the technology behind it. The Hub also embedded the Youtube video version of Out of the Dark along with the article so readers can easily view it. According to The Hub, "The technology used on the 360 Range from Proviz makes it that little bit more special than any other high vis vest, gilet or jacket you may own. During daylight, their jackets maintain a modest grey colour, but it's at night when they truly shine.Picking up any external light source you may encounter on your early morning or evening commute such as vehicle headlights, or road lights the jacket becomes an outstanding piece of reflective gear." Aside from the REFLECT360 cycling jacket, theProviz 360 Reflect rucksack and rucksack cover were also highlighted in the news article.



Clearly, Proviz is gaining popularity online, and the well-deserved media attention is helping to make this brand universally successful. The REFLECT360 range has been tried and tested, and importantly is the perfect gift for yourself or someone special.



About Proviz Sports

Proviz Sports is a UK-based company that offers innovative sports accessories to enthusiasts around the globe. Since 2009, the company has consistently developed high quality sports accessories and continues to grow and expand. Proviz Sports is the 2013 reddot design awardee.



For more information regarding Proviz Sports, visit their website

http://www.provizsports.com/en_gb/hi-visibility-cycling/hi-vis-jackets-trousers