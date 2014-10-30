Proviz Sports Offers Both Functional and Fashionable High Visibility Clothing

Trinity, Jersey -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --Proviz Sports is a leading provider of high visibility clothing that helps wearers become more visible on the roads. Their line of apparel consists of protective clothing for runners, cyclists and horse riders who can be vulnerable on the road, especially during low light conditions. Recently, the company is delighted to share that their hi-viz clothing not only promotes safety but is also highly fashionable. Proviz has made significant developments to their product designs to make them not only practical but also attractive choices for both men and women. The statement pieces from the Proviz collection are the new Reflect360 Jackets which have been designed to create a tailored, fashion-forward look while still offering the maximum safety possible to the wearer. Interested customers can visit their website, Provizsports.com, and see for themselves.



This new fashion-oriented trend has been backed up by fashion experts who are also recognising the importance of wearing high visibility clothing. In 2008, the designer Karl Lagerfeld appeared in a French public information campaign attired in a fluorescent waistcoat above the slogan, "It could save your life.” Another popular fashion icon, Julian Bennett concedes that fluorescent overcoats are hardly likely to ever dominate the catwalk. But he says their effectiveness at keeping wearers safe means hi viz clothing will always be popular. Julian Bennett is a fashion expert and former presenter of the UK version of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.



The days of hi viz clothing being associated with construction work are over. These days customers want products that are both effective and look good, and Proviz are working on meeting this need. By creating smart looking high visibility clothing that helps keep wearers safe, Proviz are leading the way forward for sportswear, and active people all over the world love the new stylish designs.



To meet the demand for effective high visibility clothing as well as meeting their client’s wants for fashionable apparel, Proviz Sports continues to develop their products to provide the best apparel for their clients. Visit provizsports.com/en_gb/high-visibility-running-products/hi-vis-jackets-vests-gilets to learn more about their products.



About Proviz Sports

Proviz Sport is a company that specializes in high visibility products that includes clothing, lighting systems and accessories. The company is located at Rock Vale, Rue de la Burgerie, Trinity, Jersey, JE3 5AP. Their contact number is +44 (0)1534 854645 and email address is info@proviz.co.uk.