Proviz Sports Prepares to Launch the World's First REFLECT360 Cycling Jacket

Trinity, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2014 --Providing tested and guaranteed high visibility equipment and clothing for runners, cyclists and pedestrians, Proviz Sports announces the newest addition to their line of high visibility sportswear will soon be available. Cyclists will be delighted to hear that Proviz Sportsis preparing to launch REFLECT360, a specially designed cycling jacket which is the first of its kind. The entire jacket is manufactured from 100% reflective fabric, giving 360 degree visibility to ensure that a cyclist is seen from every angle. The jacket's high quality reflective material picks up and reflects even the smallest amount of light to help drivers easily identify a cyclist’s position on the road.This gives the driver more time to react and maneuver appropriately, keeping cyclists safe.



According to their website, the REFLECT360 Cycling Jacket incorporates multiple vents; front, shoulder, back and under arm. These vents allow the cyclist to regulate their body temperature and keep cool when working hard. By opening the front zipped vents a 'through-flow' is achieved; the air enters the front vents, cools the body and exits via the shoulder and back vents. During the winter, the vents can be closed making the jacket usable during any time of the year. The jacket also has an inside chest pocket and a large lower back pocket to add extra layers or to keep handy items safe and accessible.However, the jacket’s best feature is definitely its highly reflective material, which helps drivers see the cyclist up to 3 seconds sooner when driving at night.



Road visibility is important for cyclists especially at night. In most cycling accidents related to vehicle collision, the main cause is usually the driver not seeing the cyclist on the road. That’s why Proviz Sport believes that wearing high visibility and reflective clothing will ensure the safety of a cyclist.



Visit http://www.provizsports.com/en_gb/hi-visibility-cycling/hi-vis-jackets-trousers/proviz-reflective-cycling-jacket-high-visibility-cycling-jacket-reflect360 to pre-order the REFLECT360 Cycling Jacket today.



About Proviz Sports

Proviz Sport is an online source of protective sportswear products including apparel and gears. They specialize in high visibility cycling products. Visit their website provizsports.com for more information about their products.