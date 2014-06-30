ProvizSports Introduces REFLECT360 Cycling Jacket, World's First 100% Reflective Jacket

Trinity, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2014 --ProvizSports is delighted to announce their recently developed product aimed for cyclists who are in need of high road visibility. The company introduces REFLECT360 Cycling Jacket, the world’s first specially designed jacket made from 100% reflective material that greatly increases a cyclist’s safety while on the road. Because it is manufactured from 100% reflective material, the jacket provides 360 degree visibility to ensure that the wearer is seen from every possible angle. The jacket picks up even the faintest trace of light to help drivers be more aware of the cyclist’s presence. This is crucial to give them more time to react and maneuver appropriately. For more information. Please visit http://www.provizsports.com/en_gb/hi-visibility-cycling/proviz-reflect360



The REFLECT360 Cycling jacket is designed with multiple vents; front, shoulder, back and under the arm. These vents allow the cyclist to betterregulate their body temperature to ensure a more enjoyable cycling experience. By opening the front zipped vents a 'through-flow' is created; the air enters the front vents, cools the body and exits via the shoulder or back vents. During the winter, the vents can be closed. These features enable the jacket to be used any time of the year.The jacket is also helpful in maximizing the cyclists’ visibility as they indicate to other vehicles on the road. The reflective material of the suit ensures that any gesture made by the cyclist is visible to other riders. Additionally, the jacket is also equipped with extra pockets to add extra layers or to serve as storage compartments.



Road visibility is a hugely important factor to a cyclist’s safety on the road. The majority of road accidents that involve a bicycle and a car, are due to the driver failing to see the cyclist, or seeing them too late. It is strongly recommended that cyclists should wear reflective clothing to keep other drivers aware of their presence. Reflective material helps drivers see cyclists three seconds sooner at night. With this fact in mind, ProvizSports have developed REFLECT360 cycling jacket and hope will reduce the incidence of bicycle accidents on the road.



About ProvizSports

Proviz Sport is a company that retails high visibility products that includes clothing, lighting systems and accessories. The company is located at Rock Vale, Rue de la Burgerie, Trinity, Jersey, JE3 5AP. Their contact number is +44 (0)1534 854645 and email address is info@provizsports.com.