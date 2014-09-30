ProvizSports Is Now Available Through Klarna for Scandinavian and German Customers

Trinity, Jersey -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2014 --Proviz Sports had recently announced that they are now using the Klarna payment system for their clients in Scandinavia and Germany. Klarna is a popular Swedish-based e-commerce company that provides payment services for online retailers. Through Klarna, clients need only to enter their email address and postal code in order to make a purchase. Their bill will then be sent directly to them by mail. The payment system works by Klarna assuming there tailer’s claims for payments and then handling customer payments, thus eliminating the risk for both seller and buyer. This is great news as the Klarna system provides security to both the buyer and the seller and as such it is becoming an increasingly popular e-commerce option in many European countries.



Proviz has recognized this growing trend and has made Klarna available to a number of their clients, starting with purchases made in Scandinavia and Germany. Customer safety online is just as important to Proviz as personal safety on the roads or in dangerous environments, and they have made this option available in order to offer the best possible service to their clients. Through the use of this new Klarna payment system, Proviz customers can easily make purchases that are approved in less than a second once. This means that the new system is not only safer but also convenient to use.Furthermore, the Klarna system also offers Proviz customers greater flexibility when it comes to different payment options.



Proviz Sports hopes that their clients from Scandinavia and Germany can benefit from the popular payment system. Visit their website Provizsports.com to learn more about their products and services.



About Proviz Sports

Proviz Sports is an online retailer of high visibility sportswear and protective apparel. The company was founded in 2009 by two cycling enthusiast brothers who want to provide affordable, light-emitting, bright and visible cycling accessories. The company also designs a wide range of high visibility accessories such as light packs and reflective bands.



Their website is Provizsports.com and email address is info@provizsports.com