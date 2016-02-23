Provo Dentist Dr. Joe Jeppson Receives Top Reviews for Excellent Patient Care

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2016 --Dr. Joe Jeppson, family and cosmetic dentist in Provo, UT has received consistent 5-star reviews from patients on third-party review sites, making him one of the most highly rated dental professionals in the Provo, UT area. Patients of Jeppson Dental remark about the pleasant experiences they have at the office even with existing dental anxieties and fears.



Jeppson Dental has received a 99.6% rating on Intuit's local business review site which factors in more than 500 reviews from actual patients. Dr. Jeppson has also received consistent five-star reviews from patients on Yelp.com.



In a five-star review on local.intuit.com, Jonathan R said, "The most comfortable I have ever been in a dentist office is with Jeppson Dental. I really believe that Dr. Jeppson wants his patients to be happy. Not only did I not feel any pain for the first time ever, there were times in which I almost feel asleep and I didn't even have N2O."



In another five-star review on Yelp.com, Mary N. said, "Unquestionably one of the best dental offices I've been to. Dr. Jeppson and his entire staff are friendly, professional, willing to work with any special needs you may have, and encouraging. I also appreciate Dr. Jeppson's educational approach in dealing with patients – he'll sit down with you and look over X-rays to explain exactly what is going on with your teeth specifically."



At Jeppson Dental, patient education and comfort are paramount goals. Dr. Jeppson and his staff recognize that when patients are educated about the state of their oral health, they feel more confident about their treatments and also less apprehensive about the procedures. To aid in excellent patient education, Dr. Jeppson incorporates some of the latest technology in his dental practice such as digital X-rays, intraoral camera technology, and DIAGNOdent laser cavity detection. Dr. Jeppson and his staff also make extra efforts to ensure that patients do not feel pain or anxiety during their procedures.



Patients of Jeppson Dental have access to a full range of general, restorative, and cosmetic dental services. Dr. Jeppson offers services such as routine cleanings and exams, fillings, crowns, bridges, and cosmetic services such as teeth whitening, dental implants, gum contouring, veneers, Invisalign and more.



About Dr. Joe Jeppson

Dr. Jeppson has been treating patients at his Provo, UT office for more than 15 years. He is a graduate of Brigham Young University and Oregon Health Sciences University, where he completed his DMD degree. Throughout his career, Dr. Jeppson has remained dedicated to completing continuing education courses and training in a variety of dental specialties. He is a member of the ADA and the Utah Dental Association.



To learn more about Dr. Joe Jeppson or to access more patient reviews of Jeppson Dental, please visit www.jeppsondental.com.