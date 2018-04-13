PRS Insurance Brings in Medicare Advantage Plans for Baby Bloomers in Houston and Dallas Texas

Addison, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --With more and more baby boomers streaming into Medicare advantage plans in Houston and Dallas Texas, PRS Insurance assists with services like enrollment periods, prescription drugs, and one's final expenses. With years of experience, they help one find a way to do it on a fixed income.



The eligible seniors can buy a medicare advantage plan from PRS Insurance instead of the default option, Medicare A and B. The company offers consistently highly rated Medicare Advantage plans that serve the seniors in the best possible manner.



Ever since its inception, the company has never shifted its focus from customer service that has earned it a name in the industry. Some Medicare benefits are guaranteed during specific enrollment periods to individuals age 65 and over, called Part B. The expert insurance sales agents would explain whether the enrollment criteria apply to one. At PRS Insurance, they can help the customers sort out their options so one can make the best choices for one's care.



As one grows old, one will inevitably encounter more medical problems that require additional, costly heath care services. PRS Insurance brings in quality Medicare supplement insurance policy that can help pay some of the health care costs that original Medicare does not cover, like copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles. Some Medigap policies also offer coverage for services that Original Medicare doesn't cover. All these do is supplement one's original Medicare benefits, meaning both are different and should not be confused with each other.



To avail Medicare advantage plans in Houston, one has to be over the age of 65. During specific enrollment periods, individuals are assured with a lot of benefits. The knowledgeable and compassionate professionals at PRS Insurance can even help one plan how one's funeral costs will be handled.



Call 817-608-0174 for more details.



About PRS Insurance Solutions Agency, Inc.

PRS Insurance Solutions Agency, Inc. is a locally owned and operated agency in Addison, Texas, specializing in senior market products and is recognized nationwide for their constant commitment to senior services.