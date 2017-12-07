PRS Insurance Offers Medicare Advantage Plans in Dallas and Denton to Seniors

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2017 --A Medigap insurance or supplement is an insurance policy that is provided by a private insurance company to fill the fissures left by Medicare. When Medicare was endorsed in 1966, it was not meant to be completely all-inclusive coverage. The recipient is accountable for a definite level of cost sharing. In broad terms, the recipient is responsible for co-pays after extended hospital stays, a hospital deductible and 20% of outpatient expenses.



Medicare Advantage Plans in Dallas and Denton is also provided by a private insurance company just like PRS Insurance Solutions Agency, Inc. but instead of filling the spaces left by Medicare, the Advantage Plan is an additional way to obtain the Medicare benefits. Insurance companies deal with and are permitted by CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) to oversee one's Medicare. Plans are obligatory to meet definite criteria, and in many instances, provide benefits beyond conventional Medicare. One might still have cost sharing, but it is in the form of co-pays, deductibles, and co-insurance. Plans normally consist of a maximum out-of-pocket disbursement.



Advantage Plans frequently take in Part D prescription drug coverage. The cost of prescription drugs can be crippling when it comes to health care. The federal government has tried to take care of this matter by creating the Medicare prescription drug plan.



Medicare is the government health insurance plan for individuals 65 and older. In the earlier period, it has had coverage gaps that placed the expenditure of purchasing prescription drugs on elder Americans. In an endeavor to close this gap, legislation was lately approved expanding Medicare prescription drug plans in Dallas and Denton. The extended coverage covers prescription drug costs and is acknowledged as Medicare Part D.



For any insurance needs call PRS Insurance Solutions Agency, Inc. at 866-894-0174 or 817-608-0174. Visit http://www.prsinsurancesolutions.com/ for more details.



About PRS Insurance Solutions Agency, Inc.

PRS Insurance Solutions Agency, Inc. is a locally owned and operated agency in Addison, Texas, specializing in senior market products and is recognized nationwide for their constant commitment to senior services.