Pryor, Claremore Square off for 'Battle for Highway 20 Bowl'

Pryor, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --Roberts Auto Group, an auto dealer serving customers throughout northeast Oklahoma, is sponsoring the upcoming “Battle for Highway 20 Bowl” between the Pryor High School and Claremore High School football teams.



The game, which will take place Friday, Sept. 5, will pit the Pryor Tigers against the Claremore Zebras at Pryor Football Stadium. Roberts Auto Group has dubbed the event the Battle for Highway 20 Bowl and has created a large trophy that will go to the winning team in the annual rivalry game.



“We are very proud to sponsor this rivalry football game that goes back many years in the Pryor and Claremore communities,” said Misty Edwards of Roberts Auto Group. “We are all very excited for the game, as well as the opportunity to meet and interact with our fellow community members. The Pryor-Claremore game is always a good one, and we would like to congratulate all of the great student-athletes who have worked hard this summer to prepare for the season.”



As part of this effort, Roberts Auto Group will provide a $500 scholarship to the most valuable player from each team, held until the player graduates high school. The auto dealer will also join several other area businesses for a tailgating event prior to the game, where the trophy will be on display and there will be a giveaway of 700 T-shirts. There will also be free hamburgers and water available.



Community involvement is nothing new to Roberts Auto Group, which recently donated funds and equipment to the Pryor Youth Baseball Organization as part of its participation in the Chevy Youth Baseball program, has an annual scholarship giveaway and is looking forward to once again attending the Mayes County Premium Sale on Sept 8.



“Our team is serious about being a positive and productive member of the communities in which we operate and do business,” said Edwards. “From youth baseball and high school football to a wide range of other efforts throughout the year, our goal is to give back as much as we can to the communities that have supported us throughout the years.”



About Roberts Auto Group

Roberts Auto Group operates several locations throughout northeast Oklahoma, offering a broad selection of new and used Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Lincoln and Ram vehicles. Its family of auto dealers includes Roberts Auto Center, Roberts Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and Roberts Ford Lincoln. The company is based in Pryor on Highway 69.



To learn more about Roberts Auto Group, visit http://www.robertsautocenter.com.