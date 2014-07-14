Prypto Group Limited and Blockchain Technology Group Announce Strategic Partnership

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2014 --Prypto Group Limited and Blockchain Technology Group (Blocktech) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to develop the Razor (RZR) cryptocurrency infrastructure.



Razor is to be the flagship example of the technology and experience that can be leveraged to increase the acceptance of cryptocurrencies for their designed use case. Prypto has developed a range of cryptocurrency infrastructure products and is currently in development of consumer-facing interfaces to make cryptocurrency use a simpler, more enjoyable experience than has previously been possible.



Prypto’s Antonia Cameron comments “Partnering with Blocktech will allow us to showcase our expanding Product range with real world use case scenarios. The key principle of Prypto is about keeping Crypto simple and our product range alongside Razor’s infrastructure will only highlight this further. We are really delighted about partnering with Blocktech.”



Bryce Weiner, Director of Cryptoeconomy Engineering for Blocktech, stated, “This partnership provides both Blocktech and Prypto to bring their experience and technology to the table for a common goal. We intend to make this the example for all future partnerships within the cryptocurrency industry by delivering a level of quality and consistency that is to date unprecedented.”



Prypto Group Limited is registered in Ireland, and was established to enhance and expand the Crypto Currency marketplace of today. Giving consumers direct access to obtain crypto currencies such as BitCoin, DogeCoin with ease through their reseller infrastructure expanding 24 countries. More information on Prypto Group Limited can be found at https://prypto.com.



Blocktech is committed to world-class cryptocurrency infrastructure development and support for all of the networks which it stewards.



About Blocktech

Founded in early 2014 by Devon Read, Blocktech has already emerged the industry leader for cryptocurrency network and infrastructure development and experience. Their revolutionary business model is born from within the cryptoeconomy and is designed specifically to increase the level of mainstream cryptocurrency acceptance. For more information visit about Blockchain Technology Group visit blocktech.com.



Contact:



Amy Elizabeth Oliveira

Blockchain Technology Group

844-256-5832

ae@blocktech.com